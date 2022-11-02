PD Editorial: Be sure your ballot gets counted

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

With the election just six days away, voters may be making some final decisions about candidate and ballot measures.

Here’s something you may not have considered: Where to return your ballot.

In Sonoma County, all registered voters receive their ballot in the mail — 303,917 were sent out for Tuesday’s general election. Voters have multiple options for turning them in. Ballots can be returned to the county election office in Santa Rosa, 20 drop boxes and six voting centers around the county. Two dozen more voting centers will open Saturday. Ballots also can be dropped in the mail.

As of Tuesday, 49,797 of them had been returned.

Sonoma County typically has one of the highest voter turnout rates in the state, topping 90% in the 2020 presidential election. Without any hot-button issues to drive turnout, this year’s figure is likely to be considerably lower. But you don’t want your ballot to go uncounted.

Our advice: If you plan to mail your ballot, don’t wait until the last minute.

Under state law, ballots postmarked on or before Election Day — Nov. 8 — and received no later than one week after the election will be counted.

Almost 1,200 ballots went uncounted in the June primary because they were postmarked too late or arrived after the deadline, said Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder Deva Marie Proto.

The rejection rate was up substantially from the September 2021 gubernatorial recall, when there were 681 late ballots, and the November 2020 general election, which produced just 152 late ballots, Proto said. There were 1,031 for the March 2020 primary.

If you mail your ballot, be aware that mail from Sonoma County goes to a postal processing center in Oakland. That could explain some delays in getting ballots postmarked, especially any ballots dropped in a mailbox after the last collection on Election Day. Don’t take that risk.

Some ballots get rejected because voters fail to sign the return envelope or signatures don’t match registration records. Counties contact voters with missing or mismatched signatures, providing an opportunity to resolve any issues preventing ballots from getting counted.

There is a dividend for voting early. County election workers process ballots as they are returned so they can be counted right away when voting ends at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. If a large proportion of the ballots are returned early, Sonoma County is likely to have fairly complete results on election night.

All eight state constitutional offices are on the ballot. Voters will pick a U.S. senator, fill congressional and legislative seats and decide seven state propositions. There are city council elections in eight of Sonoma County’s nine cities, 11 school board elections and numerous local ballot measures.

If you haven’t voted yet, there’s time — and multiple options.

To find a ballot collection box or a voting center, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/wheretovote.

You can track your ballot at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.

If you are 18 and a U.S. citizen but are not yet registered to vote, it isn’t too late. Go to a voting center or the county elections office to complete a conditional voter registration that allows you to fill out a ballot, which will be counted after your eligibility is certified.

However and for whomever you plan to vote, we encourage you to cast your ballot. Every vote counts.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.