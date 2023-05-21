PD Editorial: Being gay doesn’t make blood unsafe

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The Food and Drug Administration has revised its rules to allow more gay and bisexual men to save a life by donating blood. That ends four decades of stigmatization and brings the rules in line with current medical science. It also has the potential to bolster blood banks as summer shortages loom.

In the 1980s, AIDS was a new, mysterious disease spreading most intensely among men who engaged in sexual activity with other men. It was a frightening time, and health care professionals lacked the tools to successfully screen for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Out of an abundance of caution — and probably some discrimination against the LGTBQ+ community — the FDA prohibited men who had ever had sex with another man from donating blood.

The FDA updated that rule over the years, but always men having sex with men were targeted. The most recent iteration, for example, forbade donations from men who had had sex with another man in the previous three months.

HIV remains a risk today, but medical researchers and the public now understand the virus much better. There are ways to minimize the chance of contracting it (wear a condom), and quick, accurate tests can screen for it in blood supplies.

HIV does not discriminate between gay, straight and bisexual nor between men and women. Some behaviors are riskier than others, and it is those that blood donation centers like the Red Cross need to screen for. Blood is blood, whether the donor is gay, straight, Black or white.

Hence the new rules. Rather than singling out men having sex with men and forcing them to abstain for three months if they want to give blood, the new individualized risk assessment asks all donors if, in the preceding three months, they had a new sexual partner or more than one partner and had anal sex. If they have, they can come back in three months.

Men who are in an ongoing, monogamous relationship with another man will be allowed to donate blood without first abstaining from sex for three months, just like anyone else.

Other disqualifiers like having sex with someone known to be HIV positive and intravenous drug use remain in effect. And the Red Cross and other organizations will continue to test blood for HIV before it is used, which provides an additional layer of safety for patients and health care providers.

The FDA’s decision comes at a good time. During summer months, demand for blood typically increases. People participate in outdoor activities, drive more and travel more. All of those things lead to accidents that in the worst cases put someone in an emergency room in need of a transfusion.

The new rules expand the pool of eligible donors, and now is a great time to visit a blood drive. If people turn out in May, hospitals and blood banks can build their reserves for the coming need. Then, in two months, at the height of summer, donors can give again.

Few things are more selfless than giving blood, literally a part of oneself, so that another person you’ll never meet might live. There’s no need to discriminate against gay men in saving lives.

