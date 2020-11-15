PD Editorial: Biden must deliver on his climate promises

Joe Biden’s presidential victory means broad policy changes are coming. One of the most consequential will be his taking the threat of climate change seriously and reversing President Donald Trump’s many anti-climate measures. California, in particular, will be watching closely to see if Biden delivers what he promised.

Rather than having to fight horrible initiative after horrible initiative from Washington in court as California has done for the past four years (more than 100 lawsuits so far), the state will have a willing, eager partner in D.C. That’s going to be a much more hopeful situation for a state that has been on the front lines of climate-related disasters including drought and wildfire.

Biden has promised to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement on his first day in office. Though Trump announced America’s withdrawal three years ago, it only just became official last week. That means the only real effect will be isolating the United States from the global effort to combat climate change for a little more than two months.

More important for California, Biden has promised to halt Trump’s attempts to stymie progress we were making here. Biden would revoke a Trump rule that relaxed fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks. These standards are a vital tool in the fight to reduce greenhouse emissions. Under the Trump rule, nearly a billion tons more carbon dioxide would go into the atmosphere than under the standards set by President Barack Obama, who mandated annual increases in fuel efficiency of 5%.

The tougher standards also reduce smog and other air pollutants. That’s important during normal times, but doubly so during a respiratory pandemic. Multiple studies have shown that exposure to air pollution is linked to higher COVID-19 death rates.

Biden also plans to boost spending to promote the building of more electric vehicles — including loans to launch a facility at Salton Sea to extract lithium from brine using geothermal-generated electricity.

A greener electric grid is coming, too, if Biden delivers on all his campaign promises. He will increase support for solar energy, lighting and home appliance efficiency standards. He would push innovations like micro-grids, and alternative fuels made from renewable sources such as seaweed also could be in the works.

Finally, Biden’s climate and energy plans stress environmental justice — ensuring that minority and low-income communities that have long been disproportionately affected by pollution will benefit from the clean energy transition.

California and a handful of other states have been bastions of sensible policy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and confronting the reality of climate change for the past four years. It’s been frustrating at times under an administration that not only didn’t want to help but also actively stymied progress.

The nation lost valuable time under Trump. The changes required to prevent the worst effects of a warmer climate will take years to implement. But as frustrating as it has been, it’s imperative that America look forward. We mustn’t become mired in wailing about what should have been done. Rather, we must focus on what still can be done.

As president, Biden will give one of the gravest threats to our civilization the attention it deserves.

