PD Editorial: Biden must stop hiding from the press

Sometimes a self-deprecating joke cuts so close to the truth that it stops being funny. That was the case at the recent White House correspondents’ dinner when President Joe Biden riffed on his inaccessibility to the press and the public. A cloistered president is no laughing matter.

“In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office,” Biden said. “I’ll talk for 10 minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away.”

Shockingly, the White House press corps laughed along instead of sitting in stunned silence. Biden has faced press questions precious few times during his first two-plus years in office. Compared with most of his recent predecessors, he’s practically in hiding.

The American Presidency Project at UC Santa Barbara tracks presidential media engagement. Through April 20 of this year, Biden had faced press questions only 23 times, about 10 events per year on average. More than half of those were during joint appearances with other world leaders, department heads and the like.

It’s not clear if the counters at UCSB include things like a softball interview with Drew Barrymore that Biden gave last year. They likely counted interviews in which Biden has cue cards and prepared answers for scripted questions from favored reporters.

Meanwhile, his predecessors going back more than three decades were more accessible. President Donald Trump averaged 22 press events per year; Barack Obama, 20; George W. Bush, 26; Bill Clinton, 24; and George H.W. Bush, 36.

It’s not until one reaches President Ronald Reagan that one finds a president more press-shy than Biden. That’s probably not a comparison Biden wants. Reagan’s mental sharpness famously declined in his later years in office, and he was younger than Biden is today. Other presidents with numbers comparable to Biden’s were Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon. Again, not the best comps.

To his credit, Biden extolled the free press in his remarks at the dinner. He highlighted the plight of American journalists unjustly arrested and held prisoner in other countries. He said that his administration will continue working to secure the release of Evan Gershkovich, Austin Tice and others.

“You (the press) make it possible for ordinary citizens to question authority — and, yes, even to laugh at authority — without fear or intimidation,” Biden said. “That’s what makes this nation strong.”

Yet when the president so infrequently takes questions from reporters who would challenge his administration, it hamstrings the press and denies the public critical information to make informed decisions at the ballot box. Talking points and platitudes are no replacement for hard-hitting, well-researched journalism.

At least, Biden’s support for the press marks a refreshing change from his belligerent predecessor. Trump might have held more press conferences, but he spent a lot of time berating alleged “fake news” and the media in general.

When Biden ran for president in 2020, pandemic precautions curtailed the usual overfilled schedule of press and public events. Now he’s seeking reelection at a time when even some Democrats are questioning his age and fitness. He can go a long way toward dispelling those concerns by regularly engaging with the press and the people.

