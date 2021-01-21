PD Editorial: Biden’s pitch-perfect inaugural address

Joe Biden began his presidency with his arms held open and his eyes fixed on the future.

“Unity is the path forward,” the 46th president of the United State said in a plain-spoken inaugural address to a nation desperate for healing — from the pandemic that has taken the lives of 400,000 Americans over the past year, and from his predecessor, a president who thrived on polarization and discord.

“So today,” Biden said, “at this time and in this place, let us start afresh. All of us. Let us listen to one another. Hear one another. See one another. Show respect to one another.

“Politics need not be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war. And we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.

“My fellow Americans,” he continued, “we have to be different from this. America has to be better than this. And I believe America is better than this.”

Biden, who presented his coronavirus relief and his immigration reform proposals last week and issued a flurry of executive orders later Wednesday, devoted little of his inaugural speech to the nuts and bolts of government. Instead, he addressed overarching themes including trust, truth, obligation, liberty, opportunity and the defense of democracy.

Speaking to a global audience, he said, “We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again — not to meet yesterday’s challenges, but today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.”

Without mentioning Donald Trump by name, he alluded to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of the former president.

“Here we stand,” Biden said, “just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy and to drive us from this sacred ground. That did not happen. It will never happen. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever.”

In perhaps the most poignant moment of a historic day, Biden requested a moment of silent prayer for those who have died from COVID-19.

The pandemic was one big reason why Biden’s inauguration, the 59th in U.S. history, was unlike any other. The audience was limited to about 200 family members and dignitaries. Instead of the usual crowd stretched along the National Mall, thousands of flags represented Americans forced to stay home by the virus.

Also extraordinary was the presence of thousands of armed National Guardsmen standing watch against more mob violence, underscoring the challenge Biden faces as he tries to end what he described as an “uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal.”

Something else was different Wednesday — but this was inspirational. For the first time, a woman assumed one of the nation’s top two executive offices. Kamala Harris also is the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

Harris also is the first California Democrat in the job, and soon after she took her oath of office, Alex Padilla succeeded her in the U.S. Senate, becoming the first Latino to represent the Golden State in the Senate.

The peaceful transfer of power has been a hallmark of American government, and it took place once again on Wednesday.

As he started his new job, Biden promised to “be a president for all Americans.” Looking ahead, he offered his hope for how future generations will see his administration: “They did their duty. They healed a broken land.”

Now the work begins.

