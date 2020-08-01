PD Editorial: Big tech’s day of reckoning is coming

If Wednesday’s congressional hearing was any indication, the big tech companies are in for a rough time. Representatives across party lines made a case for greater regulation and antitrust action.

The hearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust featured the heads of Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple. Each super-wealthy,

super-powerful CEO called in via video conference — COVID-19 still being a thing — and faced tough questions from lawmakers.

That in itself was something new. Members of Congress historically have demonstrated a poor understanding of technology, sometimes embarrassing themselves during hearings like these. This time, however, the tech wasn’t really the point. Competitive marketplaces, antitrust and bias in content moderation are things members of Congress can get their head around.

Questions were asked, and the CEOs were allowed to give brief answers, but the real message was in the subtext. Congress has been investigating for more than a year, and they’ve accumulated a lot of evidence. The hearing was a heads-up for Sundar Pichai (Google/Alphabet), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Tim Cook (Apple) and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) that changes are coming, whether they like them or not.

Whatever action Congress takes likely will involve new regulations and maybe even splitting off parts of the companies so that tech behemoths no longer can unfairly dominate the marketplace.

Google, for example, controls search results online. It uses that power to promote its own goods and services, suppressing other businesses’ access to customers. Facebook, meanwhile, buys up competitors like Instagram when they might pose a competitive threat. That stifles free market competition that fosters innovation and benefits consumers.

Congress has the goods. Democrats and Republicans are united in the idea that something needs to be done, albeit for different reasons. Democrats generally don’t like big business running roughshod over consumers. Republicans make the case that conservative viewpoints face systemic bias online. That argument doesn’t match the data, but they’re running with it anyway.

This sort of intervention is past due. It’s been two decades since a big antitrust investigation went down in the United States. Then, Microsoft faced scrutiny and ultimately was ordered to change how it did business. Today, these four companies (and perhaps a handful of others) have grown so large and powerful that consumers suffer.

This isn’t even just about innovation and competition. Monopolistic power allows companies to invade people’s privacy with impunity and to upend other industries. For the latter, look no further than the harm done to local news since Facebook and Google took over advertising and co-opted news content at the same time, or the role of Amazon in crushing locally owned shops.

If by some miracle of massive campaign contributions Congress fails to act, the companies still aren’t off the hook. The Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Justice Department and multiple combinations of state attorneys general are conducting their own independent investigations.

None of this means that people won’t be able to order something from Amazon, buy an iPhone, look up an old friend on Facebook or figure out how to get somewhere with Google Maps. The odds of the government smashing the companies into fragments are low. But the odds that someone will do something with all of these investigations going on is high. That’s good news for consumers and for the economy.

