PD Editorial: Big Thanksgiving gatherings are too risky this year

With just over a week to go until Thanksgiving, it’s time to make the call: Turkey Day is off this year, at least as far as multihousehold gatherings go.

We get it. It’s been an awful year. Everyone could use a get-together with family and friends, to feel cheer and to give thanks. Now the COVID-19 pandemic has taken even that away. Getting together with people outside one’s household is too risky.

Surging case numbers in California and nationwide mean we must sacrifice gatherings in the name of personal and public health. The winter surge that health care experts had forecast appears to have arrived. The state’s weekly positive case rate and hospitalizations are up about 50% each in just the past few weeks. The state also recorded its 1 millionth case.

This is a crucial time to curb the spread. If the curve continues rising, the virus will tear through the state. More people will die, and critical cases will overwhelm hospitals.

All Californians must help. Wear masks in public, maintain distance from other people, stay at home when possible, and don’t socialize in person outside of the household.

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined the governors of Washington and Oregon to urge people to take reasonable precautions around the holiday. They asked residents to forgo out-of-state travel and to self-quarantine for 14 days if they do leave the state and come back.

Newsom then pulled the “emergency break” on reopening counties that had been easing into more commerce and more interaction. Thirty-nine counties regressed into more restrictive tiers. Sonoma County didn’t change because it had never managed to leave the restrictive purple tier. The governor also strengthened mask requirements and could soon impose a statewide curfew.

It didn’t help that Newsom undercut his credibility at the same time. He attended a birthday dinner at Yountville’s fancy French Laundry restaurant with at least a dozen people from several households.

Ignore his hypocrisy. The fact that he recklessly disregarded basic health recommendations makes those recommendations no less valid. Be better than the governor. Don’t risk your health. Don’t risk the health of those you care about. Don’t let your Thanksgiving become a vector for spreading the pandemic.

Thanksgiving can still be special and delicious with just the people in your household. Video call the family and friends who couldn’t be there safely in-person. If you’ve already ordered or bought a big turkey and all the fixings for a feast, it needn’t go to waste. Deliver some turkey, stuffing and everything else to the front door of nearby family members who couldn’t make it to the planned feast or to neighbors with no place to go. Check in advance to arrange a safe handoff.

And, as always, give thanks. It might be hard to see the reasons why with everything that’s gone wrong in 2020, but if you look hard enough, you’ll find them.

COVID-19 won’t go away until vaccines become widely available. With recent promising news on that front, there’s hope that could be as soon as a few months into 2021. For now, however, a big Thanksgiving gathering is just too dangerous.

