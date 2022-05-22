PD Editorial: Billions of dollars spent, and homelessness is still increasing

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The number of homeless residents of Sonoma and other Bay Area counties increased over the past few years. Things are still getting worse, and it will cost a lot more than the state and localities have spent — and plan to spend — to deliver the humanitarian assistance homeless neighbors need.

The new tally is the preliminary result of the “point-in-time” count of people living outdoors and in shelters taken on a single night earlier this year. The count found 2,893 homeless residents in Sonoma County, up 5.4% from the previous count in 2020, which found 2,745.

Sonoma County wasn’t alone. Marin County’s homeless population jumped 8%, and Contra Costa’s increased a disheartening 35%. Napa County had a 6.5% increase. Alameda, Santa Clara and Oakland counties also had more homeless residents than two years ago.

San Francisco was the lone bright spot — if one can call it that — with a slight 3.5% dip in count. That’s good for San Francisco, but it’s not a tenable situation if homeless residents are simply leaving the city for surrounding communities.

The point-in-time count isn’t perfect. It’s one night and conducted by volunteers who might not find every homeless resident. It also doesn’t count people on the verge of homelessness or those crashing on a friend’s couch. Nevertheless, it’s the best metric available to track over time how many people are living on the streets and in shelters.

Even with the numbers mostly going up, there’s a sliver of a silver lining. At the start of the pandemic, experts worried that homelessness could skyrocket as the economy shut down and COVID-19 disrupted everything. State and federal governments took extraordinary measures to deliver rental assistance and other aid that likely prevented the worst outcomes.

Sonoma County and Santa Rosa combined spent more than five times as much on homelessness as they did pre-pandemic.

Santa Rosa and Sebastopol recently opened safe parking sites, both over vigorous opposition. Since they opened, at least anecdotally, complaints from neighbors have been few. Santa Rosa’s next goal should be to identify sites spread out in each council district either for safe parking or sanctioned camping. It is only fair to spread them across the city.

Countywide, two Project Homekey supportive housing sites opened, with three more in the pipeline. Those sites — converted hotels — have experienced challenges with crime and upkeep, but they are not insurmountable with sufficient ongoing funding.

Despite all that, homelessness remains a highly visible humanitarian crisis whose ancillary effects stress communities. Californians are tired of the lack of substantial progress.

Shelters are a stopgap measure that help get people off the streets, but they are not enough. Supportive and long-term housing, not to mention housing assistance, are key.

But leaders must consider programs that build on or run adjacent to the sorts already underway. Some of them won’t please advocates for the homeless. For example, the governor has called for the state to take a firmer hand with residents who suffer from mental or behavioral disorders. That doesn’t apply to all homeless Californians, maybe not even most, but it is many people.

Long-term solutions require sustained funding for accountable programs that come at the issue from many directions. The state and localities have spent tens of billions of dollars on addressing homelessness and housing programs. The state must spend tens of billions more on one-time costs like converting hotels and the long-term expenses of keeping them going.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.