PD Editorial: Billions wasted on homeless programs? The state doens’t know

Here’s a thought experiment: If the state shovels out billions of dollars to combat homelessness without monitoring how effectively it was spent, how do we know the money was not wasted?

We can only guess.

But there isn’t any doubt about this: If the state auditor’s new report isn’t a belated April Fool’s joke, the elected officials and public agencies entrusted to spend that money responsibly failed miserably in one of their most fundamental duties.

Grant Parks, the state auditor, reports that California spent $24 billion on an array of programs to assist homeless people over the past five years, but didn’t consistently track whether those expenditures made a difference.

Auditors reviewed $13.7 billion in spending across five programs but couldn’t evaluate the return on $9.4 billion in expenditures due to a lack of data.

That amounts to 68 cents on the dollar.

Auditors also found shortcomings in how the cities of San Diego and San Jose evaluated the effectiveness of their homeless programs.

Meanwhile, the number of homeless people in California has grown steadily over the past eight years, according to annual surveys, topping 180,000 in 2023 — slightly more than the population of Santa Rosa.

It might be tempting to conclude all the money was wasted.

However, the evidence doesn’t support that.

Out of five state programs selected for review, the auditor identified two that appear to be cost-effective: Project Homekey, which converts hotels and motels into housing, and the Housing Support Program, which provides cash assistance to prevent families from becoming homeless.

Project Homekey has financed several motel conversions in Sonoma County. Altogether, the state has spent $3.6 billion on the program, and the audit found that the average cost of a room is at least 2.5 times less than building a unit of affordable housing.

The state has spent $760 million on the housing assistance program since 2020, with average grants ranging from $12,000 to $22,000 depending on the size of the county. That’s a fraction of the $30,000 to $50,000 taxpayers spend annually on a chronically homeless person, according to the audit.

Armed with this kind of data, policymakers can determine which programs deliver the most bang for the buck and may be worth expanding — and which ones should be go to the scrap heap.

An agency created to monitor the cost-effectiveness of homeless programs — the California Interagency Council on Homeless — is one obvious candidate for elimination, unless it can reformed to fulfill its purpose.

Parks recommended several potential reforms, including:

— Legislators should require state agencies to report costs and outcomes of homeless programs to the interagency council.

— The council should identify specific data to be collected by program operators and establish requirements for how that data is presented.

— By March 2025, the council should develop and publish an online score card to help legislators, other policymakers and the public assess spending and outcomes.

And these our recommendations:

— Before appropriating more money for programs the auditor couldn’t assess, state officials should insist on a complete accounting of the $9.4 billion that’s already been spent.

— As the state and its 58 counties implement Proposition 1, the March ballot measure that targets homelessness and substance abuse, they must track spending, collect outcome data and report the results to the public. No more guessing.

