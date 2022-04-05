PD Editorial: Breaking the cycle of gun violence

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Yet again, we grieve.

This time, the tragedy occurred nearby. As nightclubs closed in a downtown Sacramento entertainment district early Sunday, patrons unwittingly walked into a gunfight. Seventy-six shots can be heard in a disturbing 54-second video that captured the carnage.

Six people — three women and three men, ages 21 to 57 — died. A dozen others were wounded. In less than a minute, countless lives were irreparably changed.

It’s the eighth time this year that at least 10 people were shot in a single incident, and the fourth shooting with at least five fatalities. It was Sacramento’s second mass shooting in five weeks, and it wasn’t even the only one on Sunday. In Dallas, one person was killed and 11 were wounded in a shooting at an open-air concert.

Sacramento police arrested one person on Monday, but investigators are still sorting out the details — how many shooters, how many guns, whether they fired indiscriminately or targeted individuals. Perhaps one or more of the perpetrators are among the casualties, but it’s more likely that those killed and wounded are unwitting victims of America’s other pandemic. That is, of course, gun violence.

Though the rate of U.S. gun deaths remains well below peak levels, a rise in gun purchases and a surge in gun violence began in 2020. Maybe these trends aren’t directly related, but there’s ample research proving that easy access to firearms correlates with more gun-related homicides and suicides.

This latest mass shooting already rekindled a smoldering debate over gun safety. President Joe Biden urged Congress to ban ghost guns, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and to require background checks prior to all firearms sales. Second Amendment absolutists countered that California’s strict gun laws didn’t prevent Sunday’s violence.

By that logic, there’s no need for speed limits or laws against theft or fraud or assault or, for that matter, anything else. No one ever claimed California’s laws would end all gun violence, but only six states have lower firearms-related mortality rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Like California, those states have strong gun safety laws. States with the most gun-related deaths also have something in common: lax gun laws.

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a right to possess firearms in their homes. In a case due to be decided this spring, the justices appear poised to extend that right to include carrying firearms in public. That would inevitably result in more shootings, but no one has to accept daily violence and regular mass shootings.

None of the measures Biden endorsed would prevent law-abiding citizens from owning firearms for sport or self-defense. Indeed, polls show that large majorities of Americans, including Democrats and Republicans, favor universal background checks. Yet a Republican filibuster threat is blocking Senate action on a bill sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, to close the “gun show loophole,” which allows people, including people barred from owning firearms, to avoid an otherwise mandatory background check.

Keeping guns out of the wrong hands will save lives. There’s more that can be done, including research into the causes of gun violence and turning off entertainment that glorifies guns and violence.

Candles and flowers, photos and other remembrances on Sacramento street corners honor Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, Sergio Harris, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Yamile Martinez-Andrade and De’Vazia Turner. We, too, mourn their loss. But that isn’t enough. If the proliferation of guns and gun violence in this country continues to go unchecked, more lives will be needlessly lost.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.