PD Editorial: Bring back Santa Rosa’s police oversight program

Santa Rosa has gone without an independent police auditor for far too long.

The city created the watchdog post in 2016, in the tumultuous aftermath of the fatal shooting of Andy Lopez, a 13-year-old Latino boy, by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy in a neighborhood just outside Santa Rosa’s city limits.

But it has been left vacant for more than two years.

During that interval, California lawmakers enacted landmark changes in police transparency, and Sonoma County voters fortified public oversight of the Sheriff’s Office. Last spring, demonstrators filled local streets night after night, joining national protests against police brutality after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on a Black man’s neck, killing him.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro, speaking to the City Council in November, said officers’ morale was low, due in part to public skepticism of law enforcement.

“They feel that there’s a lack of support for the work that they do,” Navarro said.

Finally, the council is talking about hiring a new auditor and enhancing the job to benefit Santa Rosa residents and the police officers who protect and serve them.

Having an auditor in place wouldn’t have prevented the local Black Lives Matter demonstrations, which resulted in seven legal claims alleging police misconduct. However, one of the auditor’s primary duties is reviewing internal investigations to ensure that they’re thorough and unbiased.

Santa Rosa’s first auditor, Palo Alto attorney Bob Aaronson, also recommended policy changes, including restrictions on muting body cameras, and spent hours in patrol cars, getting a firsthand look at interactions between police and the public and reporting back on officers’ frustrations.

When it comes to effective oversight, cities have an advantage over counties because police chiefs answer to city managers while sheriffs, as independently elected officials, are under no obligation to cooperate with auditors, inspectors general or any other form of outside oversight.

That doesn’t mean sheriffs will never cooperate with oversight, or that city watchdogs are immune from politics.

Santa Rosa council members were irked when Aaronson asserted that the city’s strategy for addressing homelessness was ineffective and that cops were unhappy about handling a seemingly intractable problem. Aaronson’s contract wasn’t renewed at the end of 2018.

The city was within its rights to move on, but after Aaronson’s ouster it wasn’t surprising when the opening attracted few applicants. The search was again delayed while the city hired a new chief. But given heightened public concern here and across the country about police relations with racial and ethnic minorities — and Navarro’s support for hiring an auditor — it’s difficult to understand why the job is unfilled 19 months later.

At a public meeting Monday, residents and city officials said a new police auditor should be hired as soon as possible.

Councilwoman Victoria Fleming suggested making the job full time with a fixed term and placing it in the city charter. “Make it more of an institution that has to be filled,” she said, “rather than one that can be filled — or not filled, as the case has been lately.”

Fleming’s recommendations, which would more closely align the position with the director of the county’s newly enhanced Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, are worthy of consideration by the full council. But a charter amendment requires voter approval, which cannot happen until November. The city shouldn’t wait that long to hire an auditor. The job already has been vacant too long.

