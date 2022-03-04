PD Editorial: Bring the stars back to Point Reyes

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Things are getting dark around Point Reyes National Seashore — in a good way. Local leaders and the National Park Service have applied to become an official International Dark Sky Reserve.

In a Dark Sky Reserve, the community limits human-generated light at night so that stars, planets and even galaxies become visible to the naked eye.

Humans long have feared the dark. Call it a genetic memory, hard-wired by thousands of years of evolution and training. We populate the night with vampires, boogeymen and other monsters. As if the predatory animals that struck from the shadows with claw and fang were not enough.

Traveling in the dark, too, is dangerous. One misstep onto loose stone or uneven sidewalk can send a person sprawling into injury.

Our distant ancestors huddled together for safety. They discovered fire, and the light warded off the things that went bump in the night. Then came candles and lanterns and electric lights. Each more effectively pushed back the darkness.

LEDs and neon lights of the modern world make the night safe. They scare away thieves and animals; they let cameras spot danger; they reveal obstacles.

But those lights spill their illumination into the sky, and that light pollution hides the stars.

City dwellers see only the brightest stars. Maybe they’ll spot Venus on the horizon if high-rises don’t hide sunset. They’ll never see the Milky Way, the central arc of our home galaxy. They’ll rarely get a chance to wish upon a shooting star.

Light pollution is far-reaching, too. One can travel miles from a city, and still its glow will brighten the horizon and obscure the heavens.

Our distant ancestors might have feared the night, but they had sublime views of the heavens lost to too many people today. More than a few future scientists got their start gazing into the night sky and wondering how the celestial spheres turned.

Point Reyes will have to rethink its relationship to the night if it is to become a Dark Sky Reserve. People and businesses needn’t turn off all lights, but they will need to be smarter about them. Hoods can direct light downward. Filters can obscure the most disruptive blue wavelengths. Timers and motion detectors can ensure that lights only shine when they are needed.

Those are things anyone can do, too. Point Reyes might be targeting international recognition but reducing light pollution and helping bring the stars back into view is possible anywhere. There’s some cost involved, but it’s worth it in the same way that eliminating other pollution makes the world a better place.

An international oversight body will decide if Point Reyes qualifies for this highest dark sky recognition. Two options are under consideration, one more expansive than the other. Even if it comes up short, the effort to reduce light pollution will make a special part of California even more special.

Point Reyes would become only the second Dark Sky Reserve in the United States. The first is in central Idaho. Fewer than two dozen exist worldwide. Astronomy fans would travel to Point Reyes for the opportunity to see the stars, and visitors to the national seashore would find one more incredible vista, only this one would be in the sky.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.