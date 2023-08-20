PD Editorial: Broadcast the Trump trials

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The fact that a former president is facing criminal charges stopped being shocking a couple of cases ago. What’s important now is that the trials of Donald Trump be televised. This is unprecedented in U.S. history, and people ought to have a chance to see the evidence and weigh it for themselves.

The trials in state courts — with accusations of bookkeeping fraud in New York and election interference and conspiracy in Georgia — could appear on television and stream online. Most states allow the broadcast of trials (though New York is more restrictive than many states).

As things now stand, the federal cases would not be broadcast. Those include charges of mishandling classified documents and of trying to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election. These are important cases legally and politically. The current administration’s Justice Department has filed charges against the previous president and current front-runner for the opposition party’s nomination in 2024. Nothing like this has ever happened in the history of the country.

Federal judicial rules don’t allow cameras in courtrooms and live broadcasts, but there are exceptions. The federal judiciary has run pilot programs with cameras in some districts. One of those pilot programs is still underway in some federal civil cases in Northern California.

Even the U.S. Supreme Court has grown slightly more transparent. During the pandemic, the court began livestreaming audio of oral arguments. That continues today. Such access provides valuable insights for the public into how the courts work and what the arguments are for or against laws. For example, oral arguments in high-profile cases about abortion and student loan forgiveness were tremendously enlightening.

Trump’s trial in the federal election interference case is still many months away. That leaves time to carve out an exception for the trial of a former president and current presidential candidate. Better yet, loosen the rules in general. Greater judicial transparency would help Americans see how controversial decisions that affect their lives are made.

A broadcast Trump trial may not change many minds. There are liberals who have no doubt that Trump is guilty of something and deserves to be in jail. Justice must be served, and he needs to be kept as far from the White House as possible to save democracy. And there are conservatives who see the cases against Trump as Democrats weaponizing the courts. These are ginned up charges made to smear a man who was unlawfully denied a second term as president.

Yet there are many people in the middle who would benefit from seeing the evidence in the courtroom crucible. A broadcast trial would provide a uniform set of facts on which all Americans can base a decision.

Not all of the evidence is public right now. The prosecution in each case has put out a lot of information that justifies charges, but Trump, like any defendant, is entitled to a vigorous defense. That will happen at trial. Juries and the public should withhold judgment until after they’ve heard both sides.

The trials of Donald Trump will receive blanket coverage from the news media, but televising these trials would give voters an unfiltered look at the facts before going to the polls in next year’s presidential election.

