PD Editorial: Burying power lines is a good idea that needs scrutiny

Press Democrat readers have recommended numerous strategies for preventing wildfires, but few — if any — come up more frequently than burying power lines.

Scores of fires, including some of the biggest and most devastating fires in state history, have been traced to power lines and other equipment owned by PG&E and utilities serving other parts of California. Put the lines underground, folks say, and they won’t get knocked down in a windstorm.

Just this week, PG&E notified the state Public Utilities Commission that blown fuses on one of its poles may have sparked the Dixie fire, which has burned more than 100,000 acres and forced people to flee their homes in Plumas and Butte counties. Some of the same territory burned in the Camp fire in 2018, which also was caused by PG&E equipment failures.

Also this week, PG&E committed itself to moving 10,000 miles of its power lines underground.

How much is that? Well, 10,000 miles would stretch almost halfway around the globe. Yet it’s not quite 10% of PG&E’s transmission and distribution lines.

If you’re one of the people who think this is overdue, you’re not alone. San Diego Gas & Electric has buried more than 10,000 miles of power lines — covering about 60% of its territory — and replaced thousands of wooden poles with stronger steel poles since 2007, when fires ignited by its equipment burned more than 200,000 acres, destroyed 1,300 homes and killed two people.

But PG&E says it will take several years to complete its undergrounding plan — and it won’t be cheap. Cost projections range from $15 billion to $30 billion.

It’s likely that PG&E will ask to pass a substantial share of the cost to its 16 million ratepayers. PG&E already has filed a request this year for an 18% rate increase, telling regulators it needs the money to reduce wildfire dangers and improve overall system safety.

Given the Oakland-based utility’s dismal safety record and equally dismal record of managing ratepayer money, the state PUC should force PG&E to justify every penny of its request. Even then, an increase of that magnitude, which would be top of the highest electricity rates in the country, won’t be easy to justify.

PG&E must invest some of its own capital in this effort. After all, ratepayers aren’t the only ones who stand to lose when power lines cause fires. PG&E was driven into bankruptcy by fires, and the company pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter after the Camp fire leveled the town of Paradise in Butte County. Since then, the company has been rebuked by regulators and a federal judge for failing to keep its promises to reduce the dangers posed by trees near its power poles.

Putting power lines underground is among the best safeguards against utility-caused wildfires, and it could have the added benefit of reducing the need for preemptive power shutdowns when warm, dry winds increase the threat of wildfires.

But, here again, PG&E must answer for its past performance. In 2019, the Sacramento Bee reports, PG&E was criticized by a PUC consultant for failing to spend $120 million in ratepayer money that was earmarked for putting power lines underground.

The PUC should push PG&E to put power lines underground, but it also must ensure that PG&E hasn’t buried any other money that was supposed to be used for fire prevention.

