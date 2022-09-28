PD Editorial: California bets on electricity and needs to ante up now

California’s leaders are great at setting ambitious goals. What they’re less good at is articulating clear, realistic strategies to reach them. That’s true when it comes to fighting climate change, and it’s true for the related issue of energy production and distribution. Officials and experts must figure out where the state’s power will come from and how it will reach consumers before rolling blackouts become commonplace.

It should go without saying that climate policy and energy policy are inextricably linked. Burning fossil fuels like gas (natural or otherwise) and coal emits massive amounts of greenhouse gases. Switching to electricity generated by wind, solar, hydro and other cleaner alternatives therefore reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Those alternatives are needed, but they have drawbacks. Solar only works when the sun shines, and wind when the wind blows. Hydro power can dry up in the midst of drought. Better technology, especially better battery systems to store power from times of peak generation to peak use, will help, but the pace of innovation is hard to predict.

California imports a lot of its electricity from other states during heat waves and other times of high demand, as noted in an article on Sunday. That works fine on an average day, but if, say, Arizona is having a heat wave, too, electricity from its solar farms might not make it here.

There are cost considerations, too. As demand ramps up, the price of electricity on the grid increases. During one recent heat wave, the regional price of electricity reached nearly $2,000 per megawatt-hour. It’s usually less than $100. Those costs are passed on to consumers, straining household budgets.

Researchers at Stanford University this month laid bare the tension and interplay between a greener climate future and a greener energy future. The state plans to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035. That undoubtedly will help the climate, but all those rechargeable vehicles will suck up electricity at an unprecedented rate.

The researchers concluded that there probably won’t be enough electricity at all times. People will need to charge during the day, when renewable energy is more readily available and demand is lower, or risk blackouts.

The good news is that most people haven’t developed the habit of plugging in overnight simply because most people don’t have electric cars. There’s time to build out infrastructure such as widespread charging stations, especially where people work, so that new electric vehicle owners develop good habits. The state also needs to figure out how to make charging at work or the supermarket during the day cost-competitive with charging at home.

Widespread daytime electric vehicle charging alone won’t solve the looming challenges of providing, delivering and managing electricity. Electric vehicles are just one piece of the puzzle. The state is phasing out natural gas in homes and discouraging gas lawn equipment. Population growth, meanwhile, will increase demand. Efficiency can only go so far. Who at the state is thinking this all through? More important, what lawmakers next year will step up and champion the hard policies that are needed?

California has bet on clean electricity as the power source of the future, and it must begin laying the groundwork for that transition lest aggressive goals become broken promises.

