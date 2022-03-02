PD Editorial: California can put pressure on Putin

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Public employee pension money is becoming a weapon in the international campaign to squeeze Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

In California and several other states, legislators are signing on to bills that would require public pension funds to divest any Russian assets.

A lot of money is at stake — a combined $1.5 billion for the California Public Employees Pension System, the California State Teachers Retirement System and the UC pension system.

California’s bill, introduced by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, also would ask private companies to divest and disqualify companies doing business with Russia from receiving state contracts.

“The world is watching the atrocities taking place in Ukraine. It’s sickening,” McGuire said in a statement announcing his legislation. “California has unique and remarkable economic power in this circumstance. As the fifth-largest economy in the world, we must use this power for good.”

Assemblyman Chad Mayes, an independent from Rancho Mirage, said divestiture requirements should extend to local government pension funds, such as the Sonoma County Employee Retirement System.

In the past, we opposed proposals to use public pension funds to make political statements.

This time, however, there is strong justification for divesting.

Vladimir Putin’s outrageous invasion is killing civilians, destroying cities and creating hundreds of thousands of refugees — all under false pretenses about threats to Russian nationals. What Putin wants is to restore Russia’s Soviet-era domination of Eastern Europe. His ambitions are not just an affront to humanity, democracy and international law, they threaten to kindle another Cold War, with all the instability and fear of a nuclear confrontation that implies.

The heroic resistance by ordinary Ukrainians and the brave leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, are inspirational. But they need the world’s help to withstand the Russian onslaught and a likely military occupation of their nation.

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are providing military aid to Ukraine and targeting Putin and his cronies with economic sanctions. The U.S. and European Union have frozen the assets of powerful oligarchs and Russia’s central bank and excluded Russian financial institutions from SWIFT, the backbone of the international banking system. Germany halted a natural gas pipeline from Russia.

Sanctions already are hammering Russia’s economy, but the effects of this war will spill over to the rest of the world. There is human suffering for people, including many Sonoma County residents with friends and loved ones in the war zone. And there are economic impacts, most immediately a price bump for gasoline, with higher prices to come if the U.S. and EU cut off oil and gas imports from Russia. But it will take sacrifices to prevail.

That’s one reason why we cannot oppose McGuire’s divestment bill. Responsible investment officers already are developing strategies to protect their assets as sanctions take hold. Given the uncertain situation, it will be incumbent on legislators to ensure that fund manages aren’t forced to dispose of assets at fire sale prices.

When a public employee pension fund’s assets fall short, the beneficiaries don’t face any consequences. All shortfalls must be made up by taxpayers. That’s why we opposed past proposals that, among other things, would have liquidated holdings in companies working on the Dakota Access Pipeline and Donald Trump’s border wall. The proposals were popular with public employees, but they had nothing to lose. Taxpayers did.

Everyone has something to lose if Putin’s lawless invasion succeeds, and California can help turn up the pressure by passing McGuire’s bill.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.