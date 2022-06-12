PD Editorial: California can undercut drugmakers’ high insulin prices

California has talked about getting into the pharmaceutical business for a couple of years. If Gov. Gavin Newsom gets the funding he wants, the state could finally take the plunge.

Prescription drugs have become obscenely expensive over the years. People who are lucky enough to have strong insurance coverage through their employers might not notice, but millions of Californians aren’t so lucky. They have high copays or, worse, must pay the pharmacist themselves.

Nowhere has the problem been more evident than with insulin, which helps people with diabetes manage their health. The price of insulin today is nearly three times what it was just 10 years ago. A single vial runs north of $300 without insurance.

The problem is so acute that the U.S. Senate issued an investigation into insulin pricing earlier this year.

The pharmaceutical marketplace is broken. A handful of major suppliers do not compete. Rather, they tend to increase prices in step. Customers have little choice but to buy critical prescribed drugs like insulin, and insurance companies pass along costs but rarely savings to their customers.

About 4 million Californians have diabetes, and if they can’t afford insulin, their health problems can spiral out of control and wind up costing insurers and the state’s public health infrastructure far more. Unmanaged diabetes causes organ damage, blindness and damage to extremities that leads to amputation.

State leaders hope to lower the cost of insulin by sidestepping the major pharmaceutical companies and manufacturing a state-branded generic version for less. In 2020, lawmakers passed and Newsom signed a bill to set the state on that path, but it has been slow going.

Now, the Newsom administration thinks it is close to finding a manufacturing partner, but it needs $100 million to make a go of it. Lawmakers should come up with the funds, but also should treat this as a pilot program with strong legislative oversight.

State-produced insulin could be a disrupter that resets prices or at least saves Californians some money. The potential customer base is big enough to secure lower prices. It also might be a more economical and realistic strategy than a single state trying to implement a single-payer health system.

Success is far from guaranteed. Manufacturing is only one part of the cost equation for drugs. Distributors and other intermediaries can have a big effect on the final price of a drug.

Californians also might fairly question whether the Newsom administration can pull off a no-bid contract for production that actually saves money and delivers the product on time and as expected. Newsom’s record with no-bid contracts during the pandemic was spotty at best. It’s hard to guarantee the best results and transparency when multiple providers don’t put their best offers on the table.

Even if Newsom signs a contract soon, it will take a year or two before the first vials of California-brand insulin are for sale.

In the grand scheme of the state budget, which has a $100 billion surplus this year, $100 million is a small price to pay for a pilot program that could pay huge health and financial dividends for millions of Californians.

