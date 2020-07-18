PD Editorial: California condors on the comeback trail

We could all use some good news these days, so let’s catch up on a magnificent comeback.

The California condor, the largest bird in North America, was on the brink of extinction in the early 1980s, the victim of human encroachment on its habitat, poaching and lead poisoning from ammunition. By 1987, biologists trapped the last 22 wild condors for a captive breeding program without any guarantee they could preserve the species as anything more than a zoo exhibit.

Now, these spectacular birds, with a wingspan of about 10 feet, have a chance to be one of the great success stories of the Endangered Species Act.

Since the first hatchlings were released in 1992, the wild population has grown to about 340, and condors have reclaimed portions of their historic range, including Big Sur, Pinnacles National Park, the Grand Canyon and Baja California.

The latest milestone: returning to Sequoia National Park in the southern Sierra.

Two birds were spotted atop the granite dome of Moro Rock in May, the National Park Service announced earlier this month, and four condors fitted with GPS transmitters also were tracked flying around Giant Forest.

Their appearance marks the first time in a half-century that a California condor was seen in Sequoia National Park.

A Califonria condor (Los Angeles Times)

“As biologists, we are excited to see condors continue to expand back into their historic range,” said Laura McMahon of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s condor recovery program.

The rest of us have reason to be excited, too. The slow but steady recovery of the California condor is a tribute to science as well as public enthusiasm for conservation and environmental restoration. It’s also a timely reminder that not so long ago American presidents celebrated steward-ship rather than exploitation of our country’s vast natural resources.

California condors still are critically endangered. Their numbers are growing, with nesting pairs in the wild supplemented by the captive-breeding program, yet threats remain, including climate change and the Trump administration’s hostility to the Endangered Species Act.

But the trends are encouraging. Condors continue to expand their range, which once spread from Baja to British Columbia. With the Yurok tribe and the federal government working to release a flock in Redwood National Park, California condors could once again be spreading their wings over the North Coast. Let them soar from the past into a flourishing future.

