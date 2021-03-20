PD Editorial: California contact tracing app needs more participation

Last year, California leaned into its high-tech reputation, becoming one of the first states to deploy a contact tracing app that notifies people when they have been close to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Not enough people use it.

The Sacramento Bee reports that only 9.5 million people signed up for the CA Notify app, less than one-third of adults. The participation rate was even worse when it came to people who tested positive. Only about 83,000 notified the app. That’s barely 2% of 3.6 million cases and counting.

The app only works if people report their positive test. Contact tracing breaks down if the app doesn’t send warnings to other people that they should quarantine for a time and get tested.

Perhaps people with positive tests feared that word would get around that they had contracted the coronavirus. It’s not exactly a scarlet letter, but it could ding your reputation for a while, especially if others in your peer group got infected.

The low overall uptake of the app, on the other hand, is partly rooted in skepticism about how secure private data would be. By all accounts, the app protects privacy well. The information doesn’t go into a central state database, and contacts are passed securely and encrypted over Bluetooth between individual phones.

Even knowing all that, it’s hard to blame people for worrying that their privacy might not be entirely secure in an app. Experts and officials warn people all the time not to divulge personal information online, to change passwords and to be wary of new apps. States, including California, pass privacy laws to protect residents. People tread with trepidation across the digital landscape.

When officials declare, “But you can totally trust this app,” they should forgive people’s wariness. How many “secure” apps or websites have proved vulnerable to hackers who found a flaw in the coding or security? Just last month, the California Department of Motor Vehicles revealed that a data breach might have compromised names, addresses and vehicle registration numbers.

Californians must overcome their privacy fears in this case.

Contact tracing remains one of the best tools to combat the spread of a virus. It might feel like things are winding down with lower daily infection counts and vaccine distribution, but the potential for a highly contagious variant to upend everything remains. Europe right now is seeing infection rates spike again.

Contact tracing offers some defense until California approaches full vaccination. That will take months. Younger, healthier people, at least the ones who aren’t heartless miscreants who disregard the well-being of neighbors and jump the line or lie about underlying conditions, will wait a while for more doses to become available.

This isn’t just about one pandemic. Greater participation numbers will help the state and epidemiologists better prepare for the next virus, whether it arrives in a year or in decades. Having a robust contact tracing system that has gone through its paces will allow for faster deployment next time, and that will equate to slower spread and fewer deaths.

Sign up today, report if you test positive, and remove the app when things finally settle down if you want.

