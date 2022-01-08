PD Editorial: California finally mandates water conservation

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sunshine might be preferable to storms most days, but recent rain and snow has eased California’s multiyear drought. Eased, not ended. Conservation remains essential to grappling with water shortages, and the state is finally requiring it.

Critical mountain snowpack currently stands at about 150% of normal for this time of year. If winter weather continues at an average pace, the state could enter spring with a desperately needed reserve of water frozen up high that will melt and flow into reservoirs.

That’s a mighty big if. Plenty of things can go wrong between now and the warmer months. A sudden heat wave could prematurely melt some of the snowpack, releasing the water now instead of gradually in the drier seasons when it is most needed.

Worse, winter snow and rain could just peter out. Twice in the past decade — 2013 and 2018 — California had lots of snow by January only to go the rest of the winter with little snowfall and finish the season with below average snowpacks. Many climatologists predict that’s what will likely happen this year.

Even if more snow does fall, it won’t end a drought that has been years in the making. Key reservoirs are lower than they were last year. Refilling them and replenishing aquifers will take multiple wet winters.

All of which means that it’s up to Californians — residents, farmers, ranchers and businesses — to adapt by curbing their water consumption. State officials knew that last year, but Gov. Gavin Newsom refused to mandate water conservation. He strongly encouraged Californians to cut back, but in the run-up to a recall election, he demurred from imposing reductions and penalties.

The problem with voluntary measures is that a lot of people choose not to volunteer. In July, Newsom asked Californians to reduce their water use by 15%. Through November, they only cut usage by 6%.

But some parts of the state did step up more than others. The North Coast and San Francisco Bay Area cut their consumption 26% and 20% respectively. Perhaps the drought crisis is more evident here, so people are more willing to do their part to help everyone.

Then there’s Southern California, where water consumption dropped imperceptibly in some areas and actually increased slightly along the South Coast. From Los Angeles to San Diego, they used more water. When people’s willingness to sacrifice for the common good fails, mandates become necessary.

Last week, the state Water Resources Control Board announced fines of up to $500 for wasting water during the drought. Waste includes things like watering lawns and gardens to the point of runoff or within 48 hours or measurable rainfall, washing cars without a shutoff nozzle on the hose and using potable waters for washing buildings or driveways.

The state expects localities to enforce the new rules and levy any fines. Water police won’t wander the streets. Rather education will be key, and the potential for fines ought to encourage compliance. If that doesn’t work, people shouldn’t fear reporting selfish neighbors, especially along California’s South Coast, where altruism and community interest weren’t enough to convince people to conserve water voluntarily.

