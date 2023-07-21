PD Editorial: California has a lot riding on Hollywood labor dispute

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

California has gone all-in on Hollywood. The state awards generous tax breaks to the film and television industry. This is where the magic happens, at least until the writers and actors go on strike. It behooves California to mediate a settlement between the studios and two of Hollywood’s labor unions as soon as possible.

Sacramento considers the industry a key economic sector and selling point for the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom just a few weeks ago signed a bill extending the state’s Hollywood investment, handout, subsidy — it’s been called all of those things — for five years. The legislation also made the hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits refundable. That means if studios keep their taxes low, they can get cash from the state.

Yet California isn’t getting its money’s worth while film and television production has stopped. The Writers Guild of America went on strike in May. The Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined them on the picket lines this month. Without new scripts and actors willing to play roles, there can be no new movies or television shows.

It’s been more than 60 years since writers and actors were on strike at the same time, and the industry has only grown since then. It reaches many corners of the country and California. Even in the North Bay local actors, filmmakers and behind-the-scenes crews are not working because production has halted. This isn’t Los Angeles, but local residents have lost income and the local economy has taken a modest hit because of those distant strikes.

It's easy to get lost in the minutia of a labor dispute like this. There’s money, how many writers work on a show, standardized compensation for streaming services to make up for lost revenue from the days of syndication, and so on. Needless to say, both sides think they are in the right morally, economically and artistically.

One of the most contentious disagreements is over artificial intelligence. Writers and actors want to make sure that they aren’t replaced by computers that can generate scripts and simulacra that look and sound like real actors. The studios, on the other hand, don’t want to abandon a nascent technology that could save money and expand creative opportunities. How the two sides resolve those questions could affect many other less-glitzy industries that are staring down a future shaped by artificial intelligence.

Both sides ultimately will have to give up something. A prolonged strike benefits neither the writers and actors nor the studios. It also doesn’t benefit a public that craves entertainment. Say what you will about the quality of movies and television in recent years, people still watch.

And it doesn’t benefit California, which has committed so much to Hollywood’s success. With neither side at the negotiating table right now, it is an opportunity for public officials, especially the Democratic governor, to facilitate negotiations without taking sides. Newsom’s sympathies might normally lie with labor, but he also moves in some rarefied circles with the glitterati. He could build bridges. Helping the two sides reach a deal would be a feather in the cap of any politician with national aspirations.

