PD Editorial: California has partially reopened, let’s not slide back

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials lifted the stay-at-home order for most of California. Many local governments, including Sonoma County, opted against imposing their own tighter restrictions. That’s great news for the local economy, but the region still has a long way to go to reach the next reopening tier.

For those who have been following the state’s color-coded system, the governor moved all but four counties into the purple tier. Restaurants and tasting rooms may serve outdoors. Gyms may run outdoor programs. Hair and nail salons may provide services indoors with appropriate health safety precautions. And retailers may increase their capacity — 50% for grocery stores, 25% everywhere else.

The decision came as a bit of a surprise. Just a few days before the announcement, state officials had shared worrying data that indicated most places weren’t close to reopening. In the Bay Area region, which includes Sonoma, Napa and other North Bay counties, the state had projected intensive care unit capacity — a key metric — would remain below the 15% threshold the state uses for the purple tier. That changed to 25% by the time Newsom made the announcement.

The cognitive whiplash aside, the reopening will make a huge difference to workers and business owners. When people can dine out, shop and secure services, money flows and Californians get paychecks. Remember to tip generously if you can. More people can pay rent or at least the 25% required to qualify for eviction protection.

Even as infection rates show improvement, danger remains. The state’s seven-day average daily death rate exceeds 500.

“Deaths continue to be significant,” Newsom said. “This is a sober reminder of how deadly this pandemic remains, more so now than ever, as we have battled our way through the most challenging surge and now are seeing truly light at the end of that surge, at the end of the proverbial tunnel.”

Sonoma County has lingered at the dire end of pandemic statistics. There are currently about 41 new cases per day per 100,000 people. That needs to come down to 7 cases per 100,000 residents before the next tier of reopening, at least under current state standards. Vaccines will help reach that target, but the rollout has been slow, and we’re likely still many months away from widespread immunization.

The best thing people can do, then, to help move toward Newsom’s light is to continue following the common-sense precautions that health care experts have encouraged for months.

“God forbid we go back to large rock concerts, etc., too early,” Newsom warned, dashing the hopes of rockers statewide.

If you dine outdoors at a local restaurant, wear a mask until the drinks or food are in front of you. Wear a mask everywhere else in public, too.

And make sure you maintain social distancing whenever possible. Don’t plan a huge birthday celebration at the French Laundry with a dozen friends. Instead, keep your dining to your household and at most people from one or two more households. Find safer ways to connect with friends outdoors.

All residents must do their part to make sure we don’t slide backward. The pandemic isn’t over, not by a long shot.

