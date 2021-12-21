PD Editorial: California is getting a little smaller

California is shrinking. We often hear from readers who believe there are too many people in Sonoma County, the state and even the world. The reduction is relatively small, but the state is reporting a second straight year of declining population after more than a century of unbroken year-over-year growth.

California lost 173,000 people over 12 months ending June 30, according to the Department of Finance. The new population estimate is 39.37 million. That’s a decline of 0.44% from mid-2020. That’s not a big drop. But in raw numbers, it’s almost equal to the population of Santa Rosa. For the first time, all nine Bay Area counties experienced a loss of population. Sonoma County’s population dropped 0.97% to 485,110.

State demographers cite three primary factors — a declining gap between births and non-pandemic deaths, an accelerating reduction in foreign immigration and COVID-19 deaths. Disasters and the high cost of housing almost certainly are part of the mix.

California lost one House seat after the 2020 census because population growth slowed over the past decade. If the current downward trend continues, the shrinkage could include more congressional representation and California’s share of federal dollars.

