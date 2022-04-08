PD Editorial: California is overdue for a female governor

Last week, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis became the first woman to ever sign a California bill into law. She was filling in for Gov. Gavin Newsom who is on vacation. What took so long?

California has never elected a female governor, a fact that is equal parts astounding and dismaying. Thirty-one states have had a female chief executive, but not California. Neighboring Arizona and Oregon both have elected multiple women as governor. In fact, Arizona has had four, more than any other state.

Though demographics point to women leaning toward the Democratic Party, this isn’t a partisan issue nationally. Republican-leaning South Carolina and Texas both have had women serve as governor. Democratic-leaning Illinois and Minnesota have not.

The Center for American Women and Politics counts 45 female governors in American history. Some, especially among the first few, served as surrogates or replacements for their husbands. Most climbed the political ranks and earned voters’ trust.

California inexplicably has fallen behind the curve. The state might get a pass for the first century of its existence, but it’s been nearly 50 years since Connecticut elected the first woman governor in her own right in 1974. What’s California’s excuse?

Californians have not shut women out of all powerful leadership positions. In addition to Kounalakis, Secretary of State Shirley Weber, Controller Betty Yee and Treasurer Fiona Ma currently hold statewide office. Dianne Feinstein has represented California in the U.S. Senate since 1992. Vice President Kamala Harris is a former California attorney general and U.S. senator.

Yet when man after man is elected governor and never a woman, the pattern is clear. Gender discrimination surely plays some role. There are misogynists who would never vote for a woman. Worse are the gatekeepers of power, the political insiders who subconsciously or consciously erect barriers to women. The old saying that a woman must work twice as hard to get half as far remains true at its core.

The streak of men in the Capitol’s corner office won’t likely change this year. Barring some scandal or other electoral upheaval, Newsom is the heavy favorite to win reelection in November.

By not electing women to be governor sometimes, Californians do themselves a disservice. Gender might matter little on things like roads and taxes. But on many issues, it informs perspective and policy. Workplace equality, sexual harassment, family leave, to name a few, would benefit from female leadership at the top.

The gender disparity also sends a message to California’s women that they aren’t as valued politically or as trusted with executive leadership. It tells young girls that the state’s highest office is out of reach.

The job of electing the first woman probably falls to Democrats. Given the current political realities of the state, a Republican will be hard pressed to win the governor’s office. If Democrats nominate a woman, she will be well on her way to victory.

We challenge Californians to spend the next four years looking for female leaders who might make a strong governor. That’s not to say that any random woman who files to be on the ballot deserves support, but there are women in California politics as qualified as any man to lead the state.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.