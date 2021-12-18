PD Editorial: California isn’t reducing greenhouse gas emissions fast enough

California leads the United States in efforts to combat climate change, but the state’s efforts are falling woefully short, according to a new report on greenhouse gas reductions.

In 2016, the state set a goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030. At the time, all but the most pollyannaish climate activists conceded that cutting emissions so much so quickly probably wasn’t going to happen. Rather, it was an aspirational goal. If the state could show the rest of the country and the world that cutting to 20%, 30% or anything close to 40% was possible, it would send a powerful message.

Lawmakers, governors and regulators took steps to reach the goal. They banned sales of gas-powered leaf blowers and other yard equipment. They are pushing to have 5 million zero-emission cars and trucks on the state’s roads by 2030. They look skeptically at proposed oil and gas wells. They restricted the use of natural gas in new homes and mandated solar power for some new construction. It all adds up.

But a lot of it hasn’t been fully implemented and will take years to produce the sorts of deep reductions in emissions required to reach the state’s 2030 goal. At the same time, Californians have been slow to change their behavior to meet green goals.

As a result, the pace of reductions is far too slow. The 2021 California Green Innovation Index found that from 2018 to 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the state decreased its greenhouse gas emissions by only 1.6%.

Compound growth is a powerful tool, but only if the percentage is big enough, and in this case it isn’t. The researchers estimate that California would have to almost triple its annual rate of greenhouse gas reductions to hit the 2030 target. At the current rate, the state won’t hit its target until 2050. A separate 2050 reduction target would fall to 2111.

Climate scientists suggest that by then it could be too late for the planet to avoid devastating changes. Extreme weather events will intensify and become more frequent. Researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory recently concluded that the Sierra Nevada snowpack could all but disappear by the 2040s. Wildfires, meanwhile, will pack a double whammy. They’re deadly and destructive, and they also are the second largest contributor to the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

There was some good news in the annual report. Industries focused on clean energy are thriving. California has the highest concentration of clean power generation jobs in the nation with more than 124,000 people employed in the sector in 2019. Contrary to the skeptics and fossil fuel evangelists, going green is good for the economy and for workers.

But the state struggles to translate that into strong greenhouse gas reductions. The transportation sector, which accounts for almost half of all emissions, saw only modest reductions, and that was mostly thanks to a drop in heavy-duty vehicle emissions. Regular motorists aren’t changing their commuting habits quickly. It’s inconvenient, sure, but if the state is to make real progress, everyone will have to adapt.

Californians must make meaningful changes and prepare for disruptions to their habits if the state is to accomplish more than just setting lofty goals.

