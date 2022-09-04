PD Editorial: California lacks a plan to end rampant illiteracy

Two and a half years ago, California settled a lawsuit that had accused the state of not teaching students to read. The state agreed to spend $50 million over three years at 75 of the worst performing schools. Great for those schools, but not so great for students at every other public school. The terrible truth is that California’s public schools are producing too many illiterate graduates, and there isn’t a solid, evidence-based plan to change that.

Students struggled with basic reading skills before the pandemic. More than half of all students did not meet their grade-level literacy standard. Then COVID-19 shutdowns made everything worse. Virtual classrooms that lacked individual instruction were no substitute. The literacy slide was particularly acute among younger students. By 2020-21, the most recent year for which the California Department of Education has released data, 60% of third graders could not read at grade level.

Literacy rates are even worse among students of color. Three-quarters of Black and Hispanic third graders cannot read at grade level.

Those young Californians lack the foundation for educational and lifetime success. Some, with luck and hard work, will catch up with their peers, but most will fall further behind. The World Population Review ranks California last among the states in adult (15 and older) literacy, with one-quarter of Californians not able to read at an adult level.

This is a systemic failure and crisis for the Golden State.

Some of the literacy struggle is due to the fact that California is welcoming to immigrants. Adults and children come here unable to speak or read English. Teaching them a second language takes time and effort.

But that’s only part of the challenge. As the settled lawsuit made clear, California’s leaders haven’t fulfilled their obligation to educate the state’s students. Simply throwing money at the problem without a serious plan is no solution. Neither is forming a Statewide Literacy Task Force, which the state superintendent of public instruction did last year, if the best idea it can come up with is getting more library cards in the hands of students.

EdSource, a nonprofit news organization focused on California education, notes that other states that struggle with literacy have adopted comprehensive plans to improve their schools. Florida, New York, Colorado, even Mississippi have implemented literacy programs grounded in science.

The science of how children acquire reading skills has become much more robust in the past few decades. Teachers and education leaders do not need to go with handed-down strategies and gut feelings. There are techniques that demonstrably work.

California has not embraced a modern approach. The Legislature finished its session last week without passing any meaningful direction to address the literacy crisis, and the Literacy Task Force appears intent on not rocking the boat despite a goal of attaining universal third-grade literacy by 2026.

Parents want their children to be able to read. Teachers want to teach students to read. Everyone benefits from a literate society. The desire was never in doubt. California has lacked a willingness to make hard changes, clear direction from the top and support for individual school systems.

If California doesn’t make literacy a top priority going forward, it will leave behind a generation of illiterate children who become illiterate adults.

