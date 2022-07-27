PD Editorial: California leads on the environment but still has work to do

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Though he denies it, Gov. Gavin Newsom appears to be testing the national waters for a potential presidential run as soon as 2024. In a weekend letter to President Joe Biden, who pointedly has not declared a national climate emergency, Newsom called out Republicans and touted California’s accomplishments.

Cheerleading is welcome, but California mustn’t ignore the challenges that persist. Despite the state’s accomplishments in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, encouraging denser development, curbing waste and increasing energy efficiency, there’s still a long way to go.

A yearslong drought and heat waves are creating conditions ripe for intense wildfire seasons.

The Oak Fire, California’s largest wildfire of the year so far, continues to burn near Yosemite National Park. It has destroyed more than 40 buildings, cut power to thousands and led to evacuation warnings for more than 6,000 people. Smoke and ash spread further, polluting air and aggravating health conditions. Such major blazes serve as dismal warnings that the nation and the world are running out of time.

The effects of fires aren’t just immediate. The North Bay has been ground zero for devastating conflagrations that destroyed homes and lives. Recovery is a slow process, too often full of frustration.

Scientists say there’s another problem, beyond human misery. When fires tear through forests and leave charred trunks pointing into the sky like skeletal fingers, the state loses trees that serve as precious carbon sinks. Growing trees capture carbon and sequester it in wood and pine needles where it cannot contribute to climate change. It’s not enough carbon to offset all of the harm humans are causing, but it’s something.

Yet millions of acres of trees are gone and won’t regrow quickly. Even aggressive replanting efforts take a decade or more to become established, and that’s assuming another fire doesn’t burn them down. Some fire sites won’t even sustain growth as the intense heat of the fire sterilizes the soil and the lack of water makes it difficult for seedlings to take root. Researchers at UC Irvine and UC Berkeley recently calculated that tree cover statewide has decreased by 6.7% since 1985, largely due to fire, and it will only get worse.

On a scale of centuries and millenniums, this is a hiccup from which the land will recover. On the scale of years and decades during which the world is running out of time to prevent the worst effects of climate change, the tree loss is a mighty blow.

Environmental stewardship goes beyond combating climate change.

California is considering legislation that would put a deposit on wine and liquor bottles, like other recyclables. The exemption has never made much sense, and a small deposit probably won’t stop someone from buying a bottle of cabernet sauvignon. But it probably won’t do much to improve flagging recycling rates, either.

The state is already sitting on a huge surplus of unclaimed bottle and can deposits. For many Californians, the nickel or dime isn’t worth it, especially after so many redemption sites closed in recent years. Until that gets addressed, count us skeptical that adding containers to the program will do much more than increase the surplus.

California is doing its part, more than most other states. The governor can put pressure on the president and other states, but there’s still work to do here, too.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.