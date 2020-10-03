PD Editorial: California needs a better rat trap

One species’ pest is another’s prey. That’s why Californians should welcome a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom that makes the state the nation’s leader in limiting collateral damage from humanity’s age-old struggle against rats and other rodents.

Collateral damage occurs because the most powerful poisons used to kill rodents have a serious drawback: The poisoned animals become poisonous themselves. The toxic effects then ripple up the food chain as scavengers and predators are sickened or killed by their rodent prey.

Assembly Bill 1788, the California Ecosystems Protection Act of 2020, deals with a class of pesticides called second generation anticoagulant rodenticides. SGARs kill by causing internal bleeding and blocking blood-clot formation. A single dose is often fatal, but death isn’t instant. The rat has time to wander off.

Because of their potency and their potential effects on wildlife, SGARs’ purchase by consumers has been banned since 2014. Only professional exterminators and agricultural pest-control operations may use SGARs.

Even so, SGARs have spread far beyond rodent populations. They “tend to remain in animal tissue longer” than other rodenticides, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency noted in 2017, meaning that “second generation products pose greater risks to non-target species.”

Non-target species include everything from birds of prey to household pets — any animal that might eat a dead or dying rodent poisoned by an SGAR.

Of special concern in California are wild feline predators. Overwhelming majorities in the state Assembly and Senate approved AB 1788 days after the National Park Service reported finding a mountain lion and a bobcat in the Santa Monica Mountains that had died of SGAR poisoning. According to the Sacramento Bee, a state Department of Fish and Wildlife study found that between 2014 and 2018, rodenticide toxins were in the livers of 90% of cougars tested.

It’s a bitter irony: Nature’s most efficient controllers of rodent populations are dying because they’re so good at catching rats. Big cats aren’t alone. SGARs also affect Pacific fishers, northern spotted owls and dozens of other scavengers and predators.

The new law includes so many exceptions that it can’t really be called a ban. Exterminators can still use SGARs in warehouses that store food for humans or animals, on farms and agricultural processing sites, in wineries and breweries, at medical facilities and in other places where rodent control is essential. And in those places where SGARs are off limits, exterminators still have an arsenal of 175 other rodenticides.

The law’s farthest-reaching provision is its mandate that the state Department of Pesticide Regulation develop a plan to ensure that SGARs cause no harm to wildlife. An effective plan would help protect rare and endangered species from extinction in California.

Rodents, and particularly rats, are in no way endangered. AB 1788 goes into state law while Los Angeles County is suffering an outbreak of rat-borne typhus among its homeless population. Now, as ever throughout human history, controlling rodent populations is a matter of public health and safety.

But a problem with one pest can’t justify destroying other links higher up the food chain. AB 1788 commits California to finding a better way.

