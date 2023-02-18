PD Editorial: California shouldn’t wait for Washington to tackle hidden fees

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Politicians rarely go wrong when they play to voters’ everyday concerns. Hidden fees from airlines, hotels, utility companies and just about every other business annoy the heck out of everyone. So two California lawmakers from the Bay Area and the state’s attorney general want to do something about them.

Sure, there are bigger issues like climate change, affordable housing and China. But there’s nothing wrong with tackling something that infuriates so many people every day. Lawmakers, we hope, can walk and chew gum. Doing something about hidden fees doesn’t mean ignoring the bigger issues.

Hidden fees have become a widespread, insidious reality, and consumers are powerless against them. Someone might spend an hour or more narrowing down the best price on a hotel room, flight or concert ticket only to learn that the advertised price doesn’t match the real price at checkout. The seller tacks on a resort fee, fuel surcharge or “convenience” fee. Then the shopper faces a choice: Go back and search some more or give up and pay. It’s a bait-and-switch, and Californians shouldn’t have to put up with it.

Ticketmaster, the gatekeeper of so many music, sporting and other entertainment events, is notorious for this sort of practice, but it isn’t alone. Hidden fees are becoming increasingly popular and appear on mundane bills, like those from utilities, banks and cellphone service providers.

Things have gotten so bad that even the White House wants to take on the issue. President Joe Biden highlighted it in his State of the Union address.

If Biden wants to do anything, he has to deal with a bitterly divided Congress. California, firmly under single-party control, might beat him to the punch. Attorney General Rob Bonta has partnered with two Bay Area state senators, Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, on a bill (SB 478) that would require businesses to include all mandatory fees or charges in the advertised prices. That won’t cover every fee — baggage fees are optional, for example — but it would make prices a lot more transparent upfront.

Empowering consumers to comparison shop based on accurate information would encourage greater competition in the marketplace, which in turn could lead to lower prices.

The bill doesn’t apply to the state’s own hidden, mandatory fees — sales taxes, hotel room taxes and the like. It explicitly excludes “taxes imposed by a government.” Apparently those don’t count as “junk” or “hidden” fees in the eyes of lawmakers. Never mind that they can cause just as much sticker shock to shoppers as any other surprise fee at checkout.

Granted, taxes aren’t optionally imposed by businesses, but if the goal is price transparency, then they should be included, especially in touristy areas where surprising local taxes and fees on hotels, short-term rentals and airport services often hit out-of-towners.

“The price you see should be the price you pay,” Bonta said. Taxes are part of the price people pay.

Companies no doubt will fight this bill in the Legislature because hidden fees are profitable. Fortunately, lawmakers are consumers, too, so they know just how obnoxious the status quo is.

