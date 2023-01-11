PD Editorial: California shows that noncompete clauses harm workers

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

American workers soon will be able to market their skills to the highest bidder, at least if the Federal Trade Commission gets its way. The FTC has proposed banning noncompete clauses in contracts that tie workers to one job with no easy means of moving on to greener pastures.

Noncompete clauses typically forbid an employee from going to work for a competitor. Usually they apply to a limited geography for a limited time. For example, a law firm might forbid an attorney from going to work at another firm within 50 miles for two years after leaving.

Employers include those clauses to protect their investment in a worker. That hypothetical law firm could have spent a lot of money hiring the attorney, moving her to town, getting her admitted to the state bar and building her client portfolio. It doesn’t want to lose all that, especially the clients, to a competitor.

There’s a case to be made for using noncompete clauses in a limited capacity for high-power, high-paying jobs. Over time, however, they proliferated. Now they turn up in contracts for all sorts of workers from lawyers, doctors and executives to nurses, baristas and burger flippers.

For most workers, there’s no negotiation because a stark power imbalance exists. A standard contract comes down from corporate attorneys and human resources. Sign on the line or don’t take the job. Often the language is buried in the small print and vague.

When an average worker can’t change jobs in the same industry in the same town, they become locked in. They have a particular skill set, but they can’t take a new job with better pay and fresh challenges unless they are willing to job hunt in a new town or state. Yet moving often isn’t an option because it is prohibitively expensive or because a worker doesn’t want to leave friends, family and community behind.

The FTC’s proposed ban would empower workers to find the best job for the best money. It would end the power imbalance. If enacted, the FTC estimates 30 million American workers would be able to find higher-paying jobs worth a total of $300 billion annually in additional salary.

California proves that corporate apologists who defend the practice are wrong. Noncompete clauses haven’t been enforceable here for a long time. Indeed, the tech industry has at times had a reputation for job hopping. Silicon Valley flourished not in spite of that but because of it. Workers who move between companies or launch startups bring fresh ideas and create new synergies for innovation.

Unenforceability in California is not the same as a ban, though. Employers in the state still include noncompete clauses in their contracts. They trust that many workers won’t know that it is unenforceable.

If the FTC acts, businesses could still protect intellectual property and trade secrets. They could include nondisclosure and nonsolicitation clauses that prohibit an employee from using confidential or proprietary information competitively against a former employer. What they could not do is prevent employees from looking for a better job across the street.

Noncompete clauses are really anti-competition clauses that undermine the marketplace and prevent workers from reaching their full potential. The FTC should end them.

