PD Editorial: California slides toward an endemic state of mind

As the COVID-19 omicron surge slowly recedes, some public health measures also are tapering off. California must remain prepared to reinstate things like mask mandates and vaccine verification if another variant rips through the state someday, but for now, a moderate approach of gradual reopening is a welcome reprieve.

Next week the state could announce plans to ease statewide masking mandates. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was photographed maskless at an NFL playoff game, indicated at an event on Wednesday that masking decisions will shift to cities and counties.

Local health officials, not the state, will decide whether to require masks or other health measures based on local conditions. Factors they consider might include vaccination rates, case numbers and hospital capacity.

Many counties already are ready to end some COVID restrictions. Sonoma County, and most other Bay Area counties, plan to lift universal mask requirements for indoor public settings next week. Sonoma’s restrictions on large gatherings also were allowed to expire. Changes to the statewide school mask mandate are expected.

It’s all part of what’s referred to as the “endemic strategy” for COVID. A virus becomes endemic when most everyone concedes that it’s going to be around for a long time, like the flu or the common cold. It might surge and fade during certain seasons or when new strains emerge, but it becomes just a fact of life. The endemic approach is a state of mind more than a state of the virus.

A quarter to a third of Americans — estimates vary — have caught COVID-19 at least once in the past two years, and a majority suspect that most people will catch it eventually, especially the unvaccinated. That’s a population coming to grips with an endemic disease.

Loosening mask requirements indoors runs counter to current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adding a touch of hypocrisy to California’s decisions after leaders had been so vocal about listening to the experts and following the science. Yet even the Biden administration has hinted that it will move toward an endemic strategy. Popular opinion and the public’s willingness to comply with mandates matters, too.

People should still make informed decisions about masking and other precautions. Vaccines are safe and effective, especially with a booster. Everyone who doesn’t have a compelling medical reason not to get one should do so. Masks still make sense in crowded indoor environments.

California will provide some tools to make life under the endemic easier, at least for a few more months. The state has extended a requirement that businesses allow employees to take up two weeks of paid sick leave for COVID through September. At the same time, the Legislature approved tax credits and business economic relief to offset some of the cost. All state mandates on private enterprise should incorporate such balanced compromise.

Like many things in life, living with COVID will require a cost-benefit calculation. Not wearing a mask at a bar might provide needed social interaction, but there is risk. It’s no different from knowing that driving on the highway increases the risk of death in an accident, but people do it anyway because the benefits outweigh the danger.

