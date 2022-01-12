PD Editorial: California will spend more, but it must spend better

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has had a rough go of it between recall efforts and the pandemic, but in at least one regard he’s been fortunate: He’s had plenty of money to spend every year. But spending money is easy. Spending it wisely and efficiently too often eludes California’s leaders.

On Monday, Newsom released his proposed budget for the next fiscal year — totaling $268 billion. That’s a record-setting amount and includes a $45 billion surplus. There’s so much money flowing into state coffers that taxpayers might get some back for a second year in a row.

Running a surplus is nice. Not so long ago, deficits were the order of the day, and the state had to make tough choices about what programs to cut. Now the decisions are what new programs to roll out. Newsom wants to prioritize five of the biggest challenges facing California: COVID-19, climate change, homelessness, inequality and public safety. Those are worthy targets, and it takes big resources to tackle big issues.

But California doesn’t have a great track on bold initiatives, at least not in an accountable way that assures taxpayers’ that the state is spending its resources well.

The state has spent billions on addressing homelessness in recent years, and Newsom would like to spend billions more. Yet how successful has that spending been? Homelessness remains a chronic, desperate problem. In a recent letter to the governor requesting a special session on homelessness, Republican lawmakers fairly noted that the state has not objectively assessed the effectiveness of homelessness programs.

That’s too often the case. Big ideas lead to big programs but little accountability.

It’s not just homelessness. Elaine Howle, the recently retired state auditor, left behind a report documenting the utter failure at reforming and modernizing the state’s fiscal management system over more than a decade. During the pandemic, problems at the unemployment department frustrated legitimate applicants while the state improperly paid $20 billion in fraudulent claims. And then there’s the Department of Motor Vehicles, whose capacity for annoying Californians knows no bounds.

That so many technology-challenged programs continue to siphon state dollars under Newsom is especially disappointing. The governor promised more. He even wrote a book about how technology can improve government while he was lieutenant governor. It’s called “Citizenville: How to Take the Town Square Digital and Reinvent Government.”

The current budget surplus is thanks in part to a booming stock market and record housing market. Those inevitably will recede.

So, too, will the billions of dollars in federal support that have propped up California and other states. From 2008 to 2020, the amount of federal grants paid to states almost doubled, even after accounting for inflation. Pandemic recovery acts accelerated the growth. The federal government went deeper into debt so that states could remain afloat. In California. three-quarters of those federal dollars were for Medi-Cal and COVID aid in 2020.

When federal funding dries up and the stock market turns bearish, California’s rainy-day reserve fund will help. But the state will struggle to continue paying for big-ticket spending approved during these surplus years. It is therefore imperative that the governor and the Legislature ensure new spending — and old for that matter — is subject to rigorous evaluation and accountability. Track the data so that in years to come, the state doesn’t waste good money after bad on ineffective programs.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.