PD Editorial: California’s bacon and eggs land at the Supreme Court

Bacon and sausage will be on the docket for the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday as the justices hear oral arguments about a California law regulating the pork industry. The outcome of the case will determine how pigs are treated on factory farms — and perhaps the cost and variety of pork products in local supermarkets.

At issue is Proposition 12, the Farm Animal Confinement initiative, which voters overwhelmingly approved in 2018. It sets minimum space requirements for breeding pigs, egg-laying hens and calves raised for veal. No more locking a sow up in a cage so small it can’t turn around. The law requires each sow to have at least 24 square feet, not the 16 to 18 square feet typically provided.

The case before the court centers on claims by the National Pork Producers Council that the law, set to take effect in five months, would violate constitutional protections against states setting undue burdens on interstate or international commerce.

The court’s decision could have far-reaching effects. For example, other aspects of the law — banning narrow confinement of hens and calves — could face challenges of their own if the court sides with the pork producers. Other animal welfare laws, including similar space requirements passed by nine other states, could be challenged. More broadly, legal experts speculate that a ruling in favor of the pork industry could undermine state and city laws regulating the environment, food and product safety, tobacco, firearms and more.

Passage of Proposition 12, by almost 63% of voters, was considered a landmark victory for animal welfare advocates, who have long railed against industry practices.

Because California comprises about 15% of the pork market, the restrictions could force major changes at hog farms around the nation. The National Pork Producers Council contends the law will have a debilitating effect on factory farms and drive up prices for shoppers.

Pork producers, however, have sent decidedly mixed signals. Although some companies have hinted they’ll stop selling their products here if the law stands, a California agricultural official recently visited 10 sow farms from here to Pennsylvania and found that they are already making adjustments to comply with the law. Some major producers, like Perdue Farms, back the measure.

Court watchers offer varying forecasts for the case when it lands before the conservative-leaning court. Attorneys general from 20 mostly red states filed an amicus brief supporting the plaintiffs, but at least two conservative justices have expressed skepticism about broader application of the commerce clause at issue here, and liberal Justice Elena Kagan sided with opponents of a 2012 California initiative requiring better treatment of hens on egg farms.

If the measure stands, consumers could expect a price increase of about 8%, according to one study, on top of recent inflationary increases. Consumers also may face fewer choices if companies follow through on threats to stop selling bacon here. Similar warnings were issued before the 2018 election, so informed voters may be willing to pay more in the name of humane treatment of animals.

California places stricter standards on products, such as pollution limits and minimum gas mileage on automobiles, than other states. In time, many of those measures became the norm nationwide. Animal welfare legislation may soon follow the same course.

