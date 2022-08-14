PD Editorial: California’s bleak water forecast

For most of this century, drought has dominated discussions about water in California.

Less winter snowfall means less runoff in the summer, and thirsty soil soaks up more of that water. Meanwhile, higher summer temperatures increase evaporation, and more of that moisture remains in the air. It all makes for a bleak forecast. By 2040, state officials say, 10% of California’s water supply could disappear.

Mandatory conservation is, in all likelihood, here to stay.

But that won’t meet the needs of a growing state, and no one is going to build a wall to keep people out of California. So, the state must find ways to stretch is water supply.

“The hots are getting a lot hotter. The dries are getting a lot drier,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. “We have to adapt to that new reality, and we have to change our approach.”

Newsom’s new water plan features some promising strategies: capturing and storing more water during storms, recycling more wastewater and desalinating seawater and brackish groundwater. Tapping those sources could meet the water needs of 8.4 million people.

The governor wants to put the Sites Reservoir in Colusa County on a fast track, but instead of uber-expensive new dams at a time when surface reservoirs are drying up, his plan largely relies on recharging underground aquifers. His plan includes also specific targets, such as increasing stormwater capture and doubling the amount of recycled water produced in the state by 2030, but water projects often get bogged down in regulatory processes and litigation.

These are not new ideas. Some of them already are being employed on the North Coast.

Sonoma Water is drilling injection wells that can interchangeably store and provide water. During heavy winter rains, when the Russian River swells, water can be pumped into the ground and stored for use during hot summer months, when diversions are limited to protect habitat for fish and wildlife.

A desalination system on the Noyo River has been providing water since last fall for Fort Bragg and other parched communities along the Mendocino Coast. Marin County is exploring desalination, and Rep. Jared Huffman told the editorial board he thinks Marin and Sonoma counties should join forces on desalination and water storage projects.

Sonoma County recycles billions of gallons of wastewater annually to produce clean energy by recharging underground steam fields at The Geysers. Smaller amounts of treated recycled water are used to irrigate crops and keep grass green in local parks.

In Southern California, several public agencies are looking into “direct potable reuse,” which means putting purified recycled water into drinking water systems. At the direction of the Legislature, the state Water Resources Control Board is developing uniform regulations on direct potable reuse. The regulations are supposed to be finished by the end of next year.

For now, the water picture is grim. Some of the region’s major reservoirs are at or near record lows. Lake Shasta, near Redding, was 36% full Thursday, and Lake Mead near Las Vegas was at just 27%. Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino are in better shape, though each is only about half full.

California and other Western states are experiencing the driest conditions in 1,200 years, and no can say for certain when — or even whether — precipitation will return to levels considered “normal” throughout the 20th century. So, each of us needs to do our part. Don’t waste a drop.

