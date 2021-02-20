PD Editorial: California’s new school plan? Play football

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Here’s what is passing for progress toward reopening California schools: some high school sports teams can resume practice next week in 27 of the state’s 58 counties.

The announcement Friday from the state Department of Public Health covers outdoor sports, including high-contact sports like football and rugby, and requires regular coronavirus testing of athletes and coaches.

But if you’re looking for children to return to the classroom, even small complements in socially distanced spaces, you’re probably going to be disappointed.

Coaches have been lobbying hard for months to get student athletes back on the playing field, despite the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Teachers unions, meanwhile, are resisting efforts to resume in-person learning, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most elementary schools can reopen safely if they take appropriate precautions, including requiring masks and distancing.

And elected officials are mostly standing on the sidelines.

Sonoma County, as of Thursday, was just below the state’s bench mark for bringing back high school sports — an adjusted daily case rate of 14 per 100,000 residents. As we write this on Friday, we don’t know whether any local schools plan to bring sports back or how soon.

Even with the steady decline in new infections, sports present obvious risks, especially games like football where athletes come in close contact with one another. In the professional and collegiate ranks, which resumed play months ago, teams have been forced to postpone games and cancel practices because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Still, with careful monitoring and regular testing, sports programs offer opportunities for exercise and social interaction that have been denied to tens of thousands of California teenagers for more than 11 months. Reports of stress, depression and struggles with obesity are just as troubling as students struggling and, in too many cases, giving up on distance learning.

It’s a shame that educators and elected officials haven’t been as creative about getting kids back in class as coaches have about getting them back on the ballfield.

Santa Rosa school officials made March 1 their target date for getting the youngest children back to school, but that was abandoned a few days ago.

State lawmakers are now talking about a mid-April return date for elementary schools and, as a sweetener, offering $6.6 billion to pay for safety improvements. Even that date would be contingent on approval from teachers unions, which are insisting that all their members must be vaccinated first.

Teachers ought to have a high priority, as we wrote previously. But there aren’t enough doses available for everyone to go first. Countless essential workers have been on the job, in person, for almost a year. And experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House coronavirus adviser, and the CDC say full vaccinations aren’t necessary to open schools safely.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently told a group of school administrators that mandating vaccines would mean that schools wouldn’t reopen at all this year. On Friday, he gave some ground, committing 10% of the state’s weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccines for school employees. Barring an unexpected increase in the supply of vaccines, that isn’t likely to be enough to get every teacher vaccinated in the next few weeks.

A testing regimen, like the one required for sports programs, seems as if it would be a good compromise. For now, however, it seems likely that California students will be playing football long before they are allowed to study in a classroom.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.