PD Editorial: California’s path from red ink to rebate

A year ago, with California locked down by the pandemic, state fiscal analysts predicted a disaster: tax revenue plunging, safety net programs stretched to their limits and a budget deficit soaring to stratospheric levels.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget office projected a $54 billion shortfall for the fiscal year that ends June 30, while the nonpartisan legislative analyst pegged the deficit at $18 billion to $31 billion. Even the most optimistic projection exceeded the state’s rainy-day reserve fund.

None of the forecasts came close.

On Monday morning in Oakland, the Democratic governor presented a new budget forecast showing a $75.7 billion surplus. He laid out a plan that includes tax rebates, financial aid for landlords and tenants and assistance with overdue utility bills. In the afternoon in Merced, he outlined a four-year, $5.1 billion plan to increase water supplies for urban and agricultural use.

With promises of money and water for millions of people, Newsom didn’t need a rent-a-bear to get on the evening news.

Some will see his spending plans as an attempt to blunt a Republican-led recall campaign — and they might. But the tax rebate is a product of GOP-backed limits on state spending.

A voter-approved provision of the state constitution requires rebates any time tax revenue exceeds a cap on government spending. The mechanism, known as the Gann limit, is named for its author, Proposition 13 co-sponsor Paul Gann.

State revenue will exceed the spending limit by about $16 billion, according to Newsom. Under a voter-approved adjustment of the Gann rules, half of that money goes to public schools and the rest to tax rebates.

Under the governor’s plan, anyone making less than $75,000 a year would receive $600, with an additional $500 for families with dependent children. About two-thirds of California residents would qualify, according to Newsom’s office.

An earlier round of state stimulus payments was limited to people making less than $30,000.

Newsom also proposed a $5 billion expansion of the state’s relief program for low-income renters, increasing payments for unpaid back rent from 80% to 100% of what is owed and extending the program “for several months into the future.”

Finally, he offered $2 billion to help pay overdue water and utility bills.

All of Newsom’s proposals require legislative approval, but Democrats hold veto-proof majorities in the Assembly and Senate and lawmakers, like the governor, stand to benefit politically from tax rebates, pandemic relief and extra money for public schools.

California residents have suffered through 14 months of pandemic restrictions. Nearly 3 million lost jobs and millions more worked fewer hours so they could look after children who were unable to attend school in person. Many fell behind on rent or mortgage payments and utilities. They could use some help.

The state can help because the fiscal disaster predicted a year ago didn’t materialize. Why? California benefited from relief measures passed by Congress and Wall Street profits. California’s treasury is heavily dependent on capital gains on investments by the state’s wealthiest taxpayers. After a sharp decline last spring, the markets roared back, producing a windfall instead of the collapse predicted by budget forecasters.

Newsom still faces a likely recall election, which will chew up about $400 million of the state’s surplus — money that could have been better spent on pandemic recovery or drought relief measures.

