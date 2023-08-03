PD Editorial: Calling Trump to account

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The third indictment of Donald Trump is the proverbial big one.

The former president already is accused of paying hush money and mishandling classified documents. Now he must answer the most consequential criminal charges yet — seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election and, for the first time in U.S. history, prevent the peaceful transfer of power. In short, shaking the very pillars of American democracy.

The four-count, 45-page indictment, unsealed Tuesday in Washington, says Trump was “determined to remain in power,” knowingly spread “pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud,” conspired to “conduct sham election crime investigations,” pressed state officials to overturn legitimate votes, organized false slates of electors and pressured Vice President Mike Pence “to overturn the results of the election” when Congress convened to receive the state’s electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

He pursued his effort to block certification of the vote even after a mob of his supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol. More than 500 rioters have been convicted of crimes, and hundreds more are awaiting trial.

Now, Trump is being called to account for his actions.

Trump, the indictment says, had been informed by trusted advisers — “people on whom he relied for candid advice on important matters, and who were best positioned to know the facts” — that his election fraud claims were false, and “he deliberately disregarded the truth.”

Read the indictment below:

trump-dc-indictment.pdf

Not surprisingly, Trump insists he did nothing wrong and asserts he is the real victim.

An indictment isn’t a conviction. It’s up to prosecutors to prove their case.

But like so much else with Trump’s chaotic political career, the present situation is without precedent. He isn’t only the first ex-president charged with committing felonies in office, he’s also the undisputed front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Therefore, this case must move expeditiously to trial. If the charges are still pending and voters inexplicably return Trump to office, he undoubtedly will order the Justice Department to dismiss the case or even try to pardon himself prospectively. While that might satisfy Trump’s loyal supporters, it would be a miscarriage of justice if a jury is prevented from weighing the evidence and delivering a verdict in a case with such great ramifications for democracy.

As the indictment says, Trump had a right to challenge the outcome of the election through legal channels and to speak publicly, even falsely. But the indictment catalogs a raft of phone calls, conversations and actions by Trump and six unnamed and, thus far, unindicted co-conspirators to unlawfully subvert the results of the election. They blanketed a who’s who of public officials in a blizzard of false claims and pressure to overturn votes, all because Trump was unwilling to concede that he lost the election. “You’re too honest,” the indictment says he told Pence when the vice president refused to go along.

Some people, understandably, fear that an administration of one party indicting an ex-president of another may invite retaliation. But the facts turned up by multiple investigations of Trump’s attempt to cling to power cannot be ignored. The indictment offers both a strong rebuttal to claims that the prosecution is politically motivated and reinforcement of a bedrock principle of American justice: No one, not even an ex-president, is above the law.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.