PD Editorial: Can Democrats reach agreement on their showcase bill?

Whatever figure they ultimately settle on, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are batting around some numbers so large they’re hard to fathom.

There’s a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate in August.

That bill is stalled in the House pending an agreement on a companion package covering safety net programs and climate change that started out at $3.5 trillion. However, it’s getting whittled down by $1 trillion, and probably more, as Biden and congressional leaders try to bridge the differences between conservatives and progressives in their own party.

“A lot of this is coming together in the next few days,” Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, told the editorial board on Monday.

A big challenge for Democrats will be explaining just what “this” is.

That’s a consequence of Congress’ catchall approach to legislating, which is itself a byproduct of this country’s deeply polarized politics.

There is a lot to like in the social spending and climate change bill, dubbed “Building Back Better” by the president — expansion of Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare, clearance for Medicare to negotiate drug prices, incentives to buy electric vehicles and install solar panels, universal prekindergarten, paid family leave, subsidies for child care and more.

The bill also extends a tax credit of up to $3,600 per child, which has reduced child poverty in the U.S. by half. “I don’t think even the recipients realize that came from the COVID bill (passed earlier this year),” Thompson said, “and that Democrats in the House, Senate and the White House made that possible.”

Individual pieces like the tax credit can be overshadowed by cumulative expenditures when there’s so much in a single bill. But that approach enables Democrats to use a parliamentary maneuver to avoid a filibuster in the Senate. Republicans employed the same device to pass tax cuts for business and the wealthy over Democratic opposition during the Trump administration.

Republicans aren’t the only obstacle.

Democrats must overcome resistance from two of their own in the Senate — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — who object to the size of the bill as well as some specific spending and taxing provisions.

Progressives in the House, in turn, have vowed to block the infrastructure bill unless there is a deal on the safety net and climate change legislation.

The gross numbers are huge, but so is the U.S. economy. Spread across 10 years, as the Build Back Better legislation envisions, the $3.5 trillion figure is barely 1% of projected GDP.

And, as columnist Paul Krugman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, pointed out in Sunday’s Forum section, the interest rate on long-term federal debt is so low that interest costs from borrowing the money would add just $30 billion to the budget — which exceeded $4.75 trillion this fiscal year. (Biden, however, wants to pay most of the expenditures with higher taxes on higher incomes and better enforcement of existing tax laws.)

Biden says he wants a deal before he leaves Thursday for a meeting in Rome of the Group of 20 leaders and then the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

There are other deadlines to consider. The federal fiscal year ends Sunday, and some transportation programs will expire unless the infrastructure bill passes. Beyond that, Congress must deal (yet again) with the debt ceiling and appropriations to keep the government open.

Finally, the midterm election is 53 weeks away. It’s always an uphill fight for the party in power, so Democrats need to show voters they can deliver a better, greener and more equitable economy. They can start by working out their internal differences and passing their showcase legislation.

