PD Editorial: Celebrating the durability of American ideals

On July 3, 1776, one day before the Declaration of Independence was adopted, John Adams imagined a national “Day of Deliverance” with “Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other.”

“I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States,” he wrote in a letter to his wife, Abigail. “Yet through all the Gloom I can see the Rays of ravishing Light and Glory.”

Adams, a sharp-witted Massachusetts lawyer who would become the second president of the United States, anticipated that July 2 would be our national holiday, marking a proclamation of independence from Britain that was adopted on that date by the Second Continental Congress.

Instead, we celebrate on the Fourth of July, when the Continental Congress formally adopted the bold declaration that consent, not divine right, is the basis of government. Drafted by Thomas Jefferson, and adopted in Philadelphia as British troops landed in New York, the Declaration says in part:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

Today is the 244th anniversary of the Declaration. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, any “Shews, Games, Sports” will be smaller than usual, and should take place with proper social distancing. Fireworks displays, an Independence Day staple, have been canceled, and we’ve been asked to stay home with our families to try to control the spread of COVID-19.

One thing hasn’t changed. Even with the rancorous partisan differences of contemporary politics, Americans have never abandoned our nation’s founding principles.

This space isn’t large enough to accommodate all 1,322 words of the Declaration of Independence, but you can read the full text at pressdemocrat.com/opinion. If you’ve never read it, you should. If you’ve read it before, it’s worth reading again.

Happy Fourth of July.

