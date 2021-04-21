PD Editorial: Chauvin verdict bolsters the case for police reform

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial is a victory for hundreds of thousands of people who marched for racial justice and all those who quietly hoped for accountability after George Floyd’s death.

Jurors deliberated for less than a day before convicting Chauvin, a white police officer, on all counts — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — in the death of Floyd, an unarmed, handcuffed Black man. Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, snuffing out his life despite pleas for help.

Floyd’s death, captured in videos that are excruciating to watch, galvanized demands for police reform.

In convicting Chauvin, the jury delivered a measure of justice for Floyd’s family.

The verdict also stands as a reminder that convictions, though rare, aren’t unprecedented in police brutality cases. Still to be seen is whether this case will advance objectives such as equitable treatment of African Americans and other minorities, increased reliance by police on de-escalation and other nonlethal tactics, and greater accountability for officers who abuse their authority.

Police have a tough job, and most do it with honor. But the good work of peace officers everywhere is undermined when colleagues take it upon themselves to mete out street justice. For the criminal justice system to function properly, they must be held accountable.

Steven Schleicher, who prosecuted Chauvin on behalf of Minnesota’s attorney general, underscored that principle in his closing argument. “This is not an anti-police prosecution,” Schleicher told jurors. “It’s a pro-police prosecution.”

The justice system rests on its own separation of powers. Police investigate, prosecutors and defense lawyers present evidence, and juries decide guilt or innocence.

Floyd was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, a misdemeanor. He never got a chance to defend himself in court. In contrast, Chauvin stood trial, represented by an attorney who cross-examined prosecution witnesses and presented a defense before jurors rendered their verdict.

Too often, police misconduct has been hidden behind a blue wall of silence. In this case, Chauvin’s chief and numerous fellow officers testified for the prosecution. Chauvin violated department policy, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified. “It is not part of our training,” Arradondo said. “And it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values.”

But all the jurors really needed to do was believe their own eyes. Multiple videos from a variety of angles offered incontrovertible evidence of Chauvin’s actions as well as his failure, and the failure of three other officers still awaiting trial, to respond when Floyd said he could not breathe and bystanders urged them to help.

Even with such overwhelming evidence, many Americans, especially people of color, fretted about the outcome, holding their breath until they heard Judge Peter Cahill read the word “guilty” to each of the three charges.

Floyd’s death was the catalyst for Black Lives Matter marches across the country that combined demands for police reform with calls for racial equality. Some marches ended in clashes with police, others with cops and demonstrators kneeling together in solidarity.

Celebrations followed the verdict. But for this trial to be a turning point will require an ongoing commitment to changing laws and training standards and racial attitudes to ensure once and for all that Black lives — and all lives — truly matter.

