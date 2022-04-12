PD Editorial: Checking out a parks pass

It’s spring, the sun is shining, and COVID numbers are falling. So this is a great time to get outside and explore California’s parks. Here’s an added incentive: free admission for patrons of another great institution — public libraries. California State Parks is distributing at least three passes to each of the state’s 1,184 public libraries. Anyone with a library card is eligible to check out a pass good for one passenger vehicle (with up to nine people) at most of California’s 200-plus state parks.

Research has shown that time spent outdoors is good for mental and physical health, but with entry fees of up to $20 a vehicle on weekends and holidays, a day at the park is out of reach for some families. The Sonoma County Library currently has 20 of the state park passes, which can be checked out for three weeks at a time, and hopes to obtain more. The library also offers “discovery packs,” with a day parking pass, backpack, maps and trail guides, for Sonoma County Regional Parks. Hit the trails.

