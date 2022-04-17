PD Editorial: Clear the way for fire prevention work

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Two years ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration promised to speed up environmental review for wildfire prevention and safety projects. They haven’t delivered. Not a single project has been completed under the new rules. Lawmakers have the power to do better. If they can ease environmental review so UC Berkeley can enroll more students, they can do the same to save lives and property from wildfires.

There’s no shortage of plans to prepare California for the next wildfire or, better, prevent it. Old logging and emergency access roads might be cleared so that residents of remote communities have more than one evacuation route. Prescribed burns and underbrush thinning would reduce the chance of fires and make them easier to fight if they do start.

The problem is that whenever the state goes mucking about into the woods, it runs into the California Environmental Quality Act. CEQA — pronounced ‘see-qua’ by people who follow these things — requires state and local government agencies to study the environmental consequences of their proposed projects — wildfire-related or otherwise — and share them with the public. If there will be big impacts, then the project might be shelved until a way to mitigate environmental harm is found.

The law dates back to 1970 and was signed by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan. Over the decades, it has protected sensitive natural areas, preserved neighborhoods, fought climate change and generally helped California be a greener place.

CEQA’s intent is noble, but it sometimes proves onerous and disruptive. Activists and neighbors of proposed projects often file lawsuits under CEQA. That delays a project and might ultimately prevent it from moving forward. Even if there isn’t a lawsuit, the review process can be slow and cumbersome.

Wildfire mitigation efforts were running into CEQA delays two years ago. So Newsom rolled out the California Vegetation Treatment Program. It was meant to fast-track environmental reviews and avoid CEQA slowdowns.

It failed.

An extensive analysis by CapRadio and the California Newsroom found that no project successfully navigated Newsom’s new approval process to completion. Instead, project managers still go through the burdensome CEQA review because they have no faith that the new program would be any less trouble. At least they know what to expect with CEQA.

As a result, California isn’t as ready for the looming fire season as it should be. All signs point to the potential for another catastrophic year, but CEQA and the governor’s failed workaround have prevented meaningful improvements that would reduce wildfire risk and could save lives.

When laws aren’t working right, it’s the Legislature’s job to fix them. That’s what they did recently when UC Berkeley ran headlong into a CEQA lawsuit that prevented the school from enrolling more qualified students. When the state Supreme Court upheld a freeze on enrollment pending an environmental impact report, lawmakers rushed to change the law.

They should move just as quickly to do the same for critical wildfire prevention and safety projects. They don’t have to repeal the state’s landmark environmental review process. They need only carve out an exception for wildfire prevention projects that can move forward with minimal environmental impact and huge potential safety gains.

