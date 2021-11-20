PD Editorial: Close the ‘ghost gun’ loophole

Our colleague Austin Murphy is a deft writer, but by his own admission, he isn’t much of a handyman. Yet he managed a potentially lethal DIY project — a “ghost gun.”

Despite the moniker, there’s nothing supernatural about ghost guns. They’re deadly firearms, just like the ones sold by licensed dealers. But instead of a finished product, they’re sold as parts that can be assembled at home with some basic tools.

They’re marketed with slogans like “Buy, Build, Shoot,” “Glocktober” sales and, in the case of Murphy’s kit, this promise: “No paperwork. And without serialization, there is no way to track your purchase.”

That is what sets these guns apart. Because they do not have serial numbers, law enforcement agencies are unable to trace them from the manufacturer to the retailer to the original buyer. These guns are not only untraceable, but buyers duck background checks intended to keep firearms away from convicted felons and other people who aren’t legally entitled to possess them. Thus, they are ghost guns.

Is it any surprise that they’re increasingly popular with criminals?

In California, the New York Times reported, ghost guns accounted for 25% to 50% percent of firearms recovered at crime scenes over the past 18 months. Their proliferation has reached “epidemic proportions” in San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego and Los Angeles, law enforcement officials told the Times.

The problem isn’t limited to big cities. Santa Rosa police have seen the same sort of increase. In 2018, officers seized three ghost guns. Through Nov. 10, officers recovered 37 — more than a quarter of all the firearms they have collected as evidence this year.

There is no quick fix, but that doesn’t mean public officials are powerless to deal with the proliferation of untraceable firearms.

Most obvious is closing the loophole in federal regulations that allows do-it-yourself gun kits that are 80% assembled or less to be sold online or at gun shows without serial numbers or background checks.

Bills pending in the House and Senate would require serial numbers on the key components of any gun kit — the frame and receiver — just as they are required on commercially manufactured firearms. Co-sponsors include California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla and Reps. Jared Huffman of San Rafael and Mike Thompson of St. Helena. Unfortunately, they’re likely to be outgunned by the National Rifle Association, which usually gets its way in Congress.

There’s a better chance of success on a parallel path. The U.S. Justice Department proposed a regulation that would make it illegal to sell ghost guns without serial numbers. The rule could take effect this year.

California already requires anyone making a homemade gun to submit to a background check, to apply for a serial number and to permanently affix it to the weapon. (For his self-made gun, Murphy complied with state law.)

Second Amendment absolutists oppose serial number requirements for ghost guns, just as they oppose every other common sense safety measure. They argue that because some criminals steal guns, law-abiding citizens shouldn’t be subject to oversight of their purchases.

By that logic, there’s no point setting speed limits, posting stop signs, requiring auto insurance or even outlawing armed robbery and assault.

Cracking down on ghost guns won’t interfere with anyone’s legitimate Second Amendment rights. But making it more difficult for felons and others who aren’t supposed to have guns to get them might save lives and help police enforce the law. Close the ghost gun loophole.

