PD Editorial: Close the loophole on ghost guns

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A couple of recent headlines about guns and gun violence caught our attention.

From the Los Angeles Times: “A troubling California trend: More violent crimes with guns even as restrictions tighten.” The accompanying article notes that crime remains below historical peaks, but the use of guns by people committing crimes hs been rising. For example, homicides using firearms increased by about 40% in 2020 and assaults with firearms went up 29% from the year before.

The upward trend continued in 2021, albeit at a slower rate, before dropping off some in 2022, according to the newspaper’s analysis of state Justice Department data.

The increase in gun violence is alarming but, unfortunately, it isn’t really surprising, given that firearms sales keep climbing steadily — there are 60 million more guns than people in the United States — and federal courts are dismantling laws and regulations that were enacted to keep firearms out of the hands of people who endanger others.

Against that backdrop, the second headline offers some reason for hope. From the Washington Post: “Largest ‘ghost gun’ parts maker agrees to stop selling in California.

Ghost guns, for the uninitiated, are homemade firearms that lack serial numbers allowing them to be traced by law enforcement when they are used in a crime. They’re marketed with slogans like “Buy, Build, Shoot” and can be assembled at home in a matter of hours with just a few basic tools.

The number of these untraceable guns seized by authorities has grown rapidly, from less than 3,000 in 2017 to almost 26,000 last year, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Santa Rosa is no exception to the trend. Last year, police seized 236 illegal firearms, including 74 untraceable ghost guns. Through the first eight months of 2023, Santa Rosa police seized 175 illegal firearms. Of those, 38 were ghost guns.

Fortunately, components for ghost guns should be harder to obtain, at least in California, thanks to a lawsuit filed by the Los Angeles city attorney. To settle, the Washington Post reported, Polymer80, the leading manufacturer of ghost gun kits, agreed to stop selling them to California residents.

Kits have been sold to minors and guns made from Polymer80 parts have been used in numerous crimes, according to authorities, including the slaying of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in 2020.

California requires anyone making a homemade handgun to submit to a background check, apply for a serial number and permanently affix it to the weapon. But many people ignore the rule until they get caught.

ATF issued a rule last year defining “frames” and “receivers,” the key parts of ghost guns, as firearms and requiring serial numbers. That would help police all across the country.

Like so many other gun safety measures, the regulation was challenged in court, resulting in conflicting rulings and an order barring enforcement. However, in August, a narrow 5-4 majority of the U.S. Supreme Court restored enforcement the legal challenges play out in court.

There is no legitimate argument against serial numbers on firearms. They won’t prevent law-abiding citizens from obtaining a gun, but an untraceable gun might allow someone to get away with a crime. Close the ghost gun loophole.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.