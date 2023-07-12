PD Editorial: Cluster bombs are a step too far

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

By providing cluster bombs to Ukraine, President Joe Biden ensured that the United States will be complicit in the killing of innocent Ukrainian civilians for years to come, however the current conflict ends.

Cluster bombs are designed for maximum destruction. One explosion not good enough? A cluster bomb will release thousands of bomblets over a wide area. They can be fired from artillery many miles away.

The problem is that some of the bomblets don’t explode. Failure rates range from 2% (optimistically) to 40%. Those duds might sit around for years until someone disturbs one and sets it off. It then might maim or even kill the unlucky farmer or child who found a bauble on the ground.

More than a decade ago most of the civilized world deemed the humanitarian cost too high. An international agreement now signed by 123 nations prohibits the use, distribution and ownership of cluster munitions.

The United States is not among the signatories. That puts us at odds with allies like Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Japan. Instead, we’re aligned with the likes of China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Libya.

Also not among the signatories are Ukraine and Russia, who have used cluster bombs in the current conflict instigated by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor. But now Ukrainian forces are running low on munitions, and arms manufacturers are slow to meet demand.

The United States has provided less-controversial munitions, but those stockpiles are strained. So Biden agreed to send cluster bombs. Ukraine will use them against Russian forces and hope not too many Ukrainians civilians die from a stray bomblet. However the war ends, American-provided bombs will leave behind a legacy of despair and tragedy that will unfold for years.

This should have been a step too far. The United States is right to support Ukraine against Russian aggression, but it should not abandon its principles in the process. Then again, maybe our principles were never as high-minded as we like to think, given that we have used cluster bombs as recently as the war in Afghanistan.

America’s allies and human rights organizations have reacted with appropriate horror at Biden’s decision. The move also risks escalating Russian ire toward the United States, inching us closer to becoming a full-on participant in a dangerous war that could spiral out of control.

Some members of Congress have condemned Biden’s decision. Lawmakers banned the export of most cluster bombs years ago. The White House got around that ban by invoking the Foreign Assistance Act, which allows the president to ignore export controls on weapons if it serves a vital national interest. As important as helping Ukraine is, it’s hard to argue that there’s a clear vital national interest at stake that qualifies. Rather, this looks like yet another instance of expanding executive power.

Some lawmakers say they will ban future export of almost all cluster munitions in an annual defense bill. Good luck finding bipartisan consensus and overcoming a potential presidential veto.

Every once in a while, when a nation makes morally hazardous decisions, it should pause to ask itself, “Are we the bad guys?” When we distribute reprehensible weapons that will kill innocent children, the answer is yes.

