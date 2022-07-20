PD Editorial: Coming up one Manchin short in the Senate

It’s hard to tell if Sen. Joe Manchin is trolling his fellow Democrats or is just a tease. Once again, he let people think the Senate might act on the critical issue of climate change only to dash their hopes.

It started as quiet rumors a few weeks back. Manchin, Washington insiders whispered, was negotiating with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. A deal would cover climate and energy policy, tax increases and steps to reduce health care costs. Democrats could hold it up as a major accomplishment in an election year.

Whispers became open discussions. Progressives started to hope.

Skeptics said they’d seen this show before. Last year, Manchin spent months negotiating with Democratic leaders on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation only to scuttle the whole thing before the holidays.

The skeptics were right. Manchin again decided that he wouldn’t support tax increases or changes to climate and energy policy. If Democrats want to do the health care stuff, he’s at least on board for that.

Was it all a game to him? He can make an argument that with record inflation and the possibility that a global recession is underway, this isn’t the best time to raise taxes. But on climate change, there’s no time to waste.

It is true that climate and energy initiatives likely will increase costs of doing business and consuming fossil fuels, but that is independent of any inflation or recession. There always will be excuses not to act. What is needed is courage by lawmakers to act.

Democrats need all 50 of their senators on board — plus the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris — to pass a deal through the budget reconciliation process and avoid a filibuster. Without Manchin, there’s no overcoming the unified opposition of 50 Republican senators.

Manchin’s home state of West Virginia has many coal mines and people who refuse to acknowledge climate science. That might explain his hesitancy, but not justify it. His constituents will feel the harm of a warming planet, too.

When Congress goes on vacation for most of August, California’s senators should invite Manchin out for a visit. Show him the effects of a drought that has lingered for years. Show him the aftermath of devastating fires in the North Bay, the Sierra and other parts of the state. Let him breathe the smoke of wildfires that likely will burn during his trip.

Or send Manchin to the United Kingdom. The temperature there hit an all-time high of 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday — in a country where fewer than 5% of homes have air conditioning because they’ve never really needed it. Let him cross onto the European continent where wildfires are out of control.

If Republicans win control of the House of Representatives in November, as many forecasters predict, action on climate will not happen. The world will lose precious years hurtling toward a climate tipping point.

The Supreme Court recently restricted the ability of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse grass emissions because Congress did not explicitly empower the agency the authority to do so. Congress could grant that authority, if only Manchin would stop dangling his vote in front of a desperate country and then yanking it away.

