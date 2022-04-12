PD Editorial: Condors return to the North Coast

The next chapter of one of California’s great comeback stories is about to begin. Back in 2014, we wrote about the Yurok tribe’s plans to bring the California condor back to the North Coast. These magnificent birds with a 10-foot wingspan once soared from Baja to British Columbia, but by 1987, when the last wild condors were trapped for a captive-breeding program, their range was limited to Southern California. At the time, there were only about two dozen condors left. Now, there are more than 500, including 300 in the wild.

In the traditions of the Yurok Indians, the condor was a sacred animal. The Northern California tribe’s biologists have been working with federal wildlife agencies and the Ventana Wilderness Society to reintroduce the giant birds along the Klamath River. Four juvenile condors are presently getting acclimated in Humboldt County and are due to be release soon, with additional releases planned on an annual basis. The California condor is shaping up as one of the great successes of the Endangered Species Act. Check them out on the Yurok tribe’s condor cam.

