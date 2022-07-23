PD Editorial: Congress can create ‘safe harbor’ for local news

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Local news is a cornerstone of a healthy community, but local news organizations are facing immense financial pressure from Big Tech these days.

Many newspapers are struggling to survive. On average, two more lose the fight every week. Since 2005, the United States has lost a quarter of its daily and weekly papers and is on track to lose a third by 2025, according to a new report from Northwestern University’s Medill Local News Initiative.

In these news deserts, residents are left without an independent source of news — no watchdog to keep an eye on government, no one to report on community happenings, no first draft of local history.

Facebook and Google won’t fill the void. They make money expropriating the work of journalists employed by publishers and broadcasters. And by siphoning off much of the ad revenue that has traditionally supported local journalism, they are driving local news outlets out of business.

Sonoma County hasn’t been spared. Venerable weekly papers in Sebastopol, Windsor and Cloverdale switched from print to online in 2020, then suspended publication in May.

The Press Democrat and our sister publications remain strong, thanks in large part to loyal print and digital subscribers who allow us to keep more than 60 journalists — reporters, photographers, editors and web producers — focused on news and events across Sonoma County. We also benefit from local advertisers, but we aren’t immune from the seismic impact Big Tech has had on the economics of the news business.

This doesn’t have to be a perpetual downward spiral. Congress has an opportunity to level the playing field.

A bill dubbed the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would open a temporary window in federal antitrust laws for local news organizations to negotiate as a group with tech companies over how those companies use and pay for news content. This “safe harbor” would empower smaller media companies that, acting separately, would have next to no chance of reaching equitable agreements with tech behemoths like Alphabet (Google) and Meta (Facebook).

The bill has been introduced in both the House and Senate, with bipartisan sponsorship. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Reps. Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson, who represent Sonoma County, are among the co-sponsors. The next step is hearings in the Senate and House judiciary committees.

With the viral spread of misinformation of all ideological stripes, quality journalism is more important than ever.

The Medill Local News Initiative study concluded that communities without news outlets experience less voter participation, more corruption, higher taxes and higher prices.

“Strong local news helps us understand those whose experiences and attitudes are different from us, and, in the process, brings us together to solve our most pressing political, economic and social problems,” the report said. “It binds our vast nation of 330 million people together, nurturing both democracy and community. Everyone in the country has a stake in the future of local news, in whatever form it is delivered.”

In short, without the free and independent press envisioned by the framers of the Constitution, democracy suffers.

The Press Democrat is joining news organizations across the country in urging Congress to pass the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to restore fairness in the marketplace and ensure the future of local journalism.

