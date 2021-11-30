PD Editorial: Congress can offer a lifeline for local news

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Congress returned to Washington on Monday needing to raise the debt ceiling and pass spending legislation to avoid a government shutdown as early as Friday. Also on the agenda is President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic spending bill.

One provision of the domestic spending bill is a tax incentive for local new organizations, including The Press Democrat, to maintain and expand their reporting staffs. The goal is to spare more places from becoming “news deserts,” communities without an independent source of local news.

Unfortunately, two related provisions of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act got left out of the bill passed this month by the House — tax credits for subscribers and advertisers who support local news organizations. They deserve help, too.

America’s founders knew a healthy democracy required a free press. Taken together, these incentives offer a market-oriented approach to ensuring continued public access to information vital to maintaining a thriving democracy.

More than 2,000 daily and weekly newspapers have closed or merged with other publications since 2004. Many more have lost subscribers and advertisers, forcing them to cut back. In some communities, hedge funds have scooped up papers and cut staffing to the bone to pump up the bottom line. That leaves fewer reporters keeping an eye on government and covering local events.

When that happens, citizens become more politically polarized and less civically engaged — and it’s much harder for them to hold public officials accountable.

A 2019 study by the Knight Foundation found that 79% of Americans trust local news for coverage they can use in their daily lives, and 61% said local news organizations do an “excellent” or “very good” job of educating people about what is going on in their area.

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act was offered by a bipartisan group of House members and senators to help ensure that local news sources don’t wither away.

Under the portion included in the domestic spending bill, publishers, broadcasters, nonprofits and online news sites would be eligible for tax credits for employing journalists. The tax credits would last five years — $25,000 the first year, then $15,000 the next four — providing news organizations a strong incentive to maintain their reporting staffs.

The Press Democrat isn’t immune from the changing media landscape — readers and advertisers turning increasingly to Google and other online platforms. But thanks to our base of subscribers and advertisers, our combined online and print readership continues to grow, and we still have the largest news gathering staff north of San Francisco. We’re also planning to expand with a five-member investigative reporting unit. The tax incentives would offset some of the cost. But it’s not just about us. The credits would bolster the dozen or so weekly papers serving Sonoma County as well as those elsewhere in the state and country.

Tax incentives for subscribers and advertisers would further advance the goal of preserving sources of local news.

Readers know the cost of a subscription has risen substantially as advertisers, especially national advertisers, have turned to online platforms. Many small businesses — retailers, restaurants, artisans and tradespeople — still rely on advertising in local media to attract customers.

As introduced, the local journalism act included a $250 tax credit for subscribers and credits up to $5,000 for advertisers. Some short-term savings would help them and perhaps attract a new generation of news consumers and advertisers.

The Senate should restore both credits as the bill moves forward. It’s an investment in their constituents — and a healthy democracy.

