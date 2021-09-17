PD Editorial: Congress has a chance to save local news

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

America’s founders knew that a free press is essential to democracy. Thriving local news organizations ensure an informed public and hold government accountable. These days, the press is anything but thriving. A bipartisan bill in Congress could provide help while the news industry transitions to sustainable, 21st century models.

First the good news: The Press Democrat is doing fine. There have been challenges, but we continue to deliver the local news that North Bay residents need.

Now the bad news: Newspapers around the country have been devastated over the past 20 years, and especially during the pandemic.

More than 2,000 daily and weekly newspapers have closed or merged with other publications since 2004, including more than two dozen in California. Many other newspapers have lost subscribers and been forced to reduce staff. That means fewer reporters covering local government, events and other news.

When locally owned newspapers struggle, often hedge funds buy them up and squeeze out every dollar at the expense of local news quality.

Newspapers aren’t without blame in all this. Many were slow to adapt to the changing landscape as social media and other online sources grew. Even so, today the local press is victim to technology behemoths that gobble up content and control digital advertising revenue.

Foolish critics malign the local press. They turn their anger against national news media that they perceive as biased toward local newspapers.

Fortunately, those critics have not gained much traction. Poll after poll shows that local newspapers remain trusted sources of information. The New York Times and Wall Street Journal don’t cover local school boards and city councils. Northern California readers especially appreciated local coverage of the pandemic and wildfires that they couldn’t find anywhere else.

Trust doesn’t pay the bills, though. New models and opportunities are emerging for the local free press. Given a few years to implement them, the newspapers might turn the corner.

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act could provide that cushion. It’s been kicking around Congress for a while, gathering bipartisan support.

The act would provide tax credits to households that subscribe to their local newspaper, to small businesses that advertise in them and to local papers that hire journalists to keep their communities informed. Both Republicans and Democrats have gotten on board with this approach because it is not a direct government subsidy. Rather, it uses the tax system to encourage market decisions. The support would last for five years, time enough, everyone hopes, for the local news industry to right its financial ship.

Critics argue that newspapers shouldn’t be reliant on government funding. On the contrary, the founders envisioned federal support for an independent free press. They knew that a robust democracy required an engaged, informed citizenry that had access to news. They wrote the First Amendment to protect the free press, and when they created the U.S. Postal Service, they included a subsidy for delivering newspapers. The subsidy no longer exists.

The journalism act could wind up as part of a controversial $3.5 trillion spending bill that Democrats are pushing through reconciliation. If that’s what it takes to pass, fine, but it would be better as a stand-alone bill, something that members of both parties could support. Saving the free press isn’t a partisan issue; it’s a democratic one.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.